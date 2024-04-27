Highlights The Rams secured potential day one starters with Fiske, Corum, and Kinchens in the second and third round.

Fiske aims to fill the void left by Aaron Donald, characterized as a high motor player with a relentless style.

Corum, an NCAA standout, addresses Rams' rushing needs, while Kinchens adds ball-hawking skills to bolster the team's defense.

The Los Angeles Rams won day two of the 2024 NFL Draft, and when they are challenging for the NFC West Division title in December, people can point to this day as a big reason why. While the first round of the draft has all the flash due to the big names and nice suits, most hardcore fans look forward to the second day because that's where teams truly get better.

By the time round two starts, the stars are gone, and those who were passed by are waiting for their names to be called. Day two is where chips grow on shoulders and where promises of vengeance against 31 other teams are made by bitter players.

To win day two means finding a couple of players who can contribute immediately, and the Rams drafted three potential day one starters. In the second round, the Rams moved up to the 39th overall pick in order to select Braden Fiske of Florida State.

In the third round, they landed arguably the best player at two different positions. First, they took Michigan running back Blake Corum with the 83rd pick, while later using a compensatory pick, number 99 overall, to select Miami safety Kamren Kinchens.

Replacing a Legend

Rams knew they had to find a defensive lineman to replace #99

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No one expects Braden Fiske to be Aaron Donald, but Rams management is banking on the rookie from Florida State to be the real deal right away. With Donald's retirement, a giant hole was created on the Los Angeles defensive line, and Fiske is being counted on to at least partially fill the Andre the Giant-sized shoes of the future NFL Hall of Famer.

Rams general manager Les Snead knew who he wanted, and when he saw Fiske still on the board, he made his move. In order to move up 13 spots, Snead made a deal to swap second round picks with the Carolina Panthers while also throwing in a fifth rounder this year (#155 overall) and a 2025 second round pick. Though it may seem like a lot, the move will pay off once the pads are on.

For those who have seen Fiske play, you get it. He's relentless. He's violent. He's a throwback. When he plays, the screen should turn black and white, and the NFL films music should start playing with John Facenda's Voice of God narrating. He is the definition of a high motor player and will immediately help— especially with the pass rush—Los Angeles. On top of that, Fiske had a dominant performance at the combine too.

At Florida State, alongside Rams first round pick Jared Verse, he battered offensive linemen, resulting in six sacks for himself while taking pressure off Verse, who had nine sacks of his own. The tandem will immediately step into starting roles and be the centerpieces of a stout Rams defense for years to come.

Third Round Steal

Rams add one of the most successful running backs in NCAA history

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the 18 games played by the Rams in 2023, they failed to rush for 100 yards in eight. They finished 11th in the league in rushing yards per game, and while many think the NFL is a passing league, of the 14 teams who made the playoffs, 11 finished in the top 15 in rushing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Blake Corum holds Michigan's record for rushing TDs in a season with 27; however, the most yards in a season is 1,818, which Tim Biakabutuka racked up in 1995. The all-time leading rusher is Mike Hart, who, from 2004 to 2007, ran for 5,040 yards.

Though Kyren Williams had a breakout season with over 1,000 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns, one talented back just doesn't get it done in the NFL anymore. The pounding that running backs take on a weekly basis, now across 17 regular season games, has caused teams to load up on runners, and the Rams stole a special one in the third round with the selection of Michigan's Blake Corum.

Corum ranks 15th in college football history with 58 rushing touchdowns while running for over 2,700 yards over the past two seasons. Not only does his nose for the end zone immediately make the Rams offense better, but Corum also gives OC Mike LaFleur another weapon who can wear down defenses with his physical running style while also chipping in on pass protection.

Compensatory Pick Nets a Day One Contributor

The Rams made the 99th pick count and added a potential starter

Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

With the penultimate pick of the third round, the Rams continued to add potential starters to their team with Kamren Kinchens of Miami. Kinchens should have the upper hand in his battle for the free safety spot over Russ Yeast, who struggled often in 2023.

Kinchens finished his career with the Hurricanes with 11 interceptions and 162 tackles. He's a ball-hawk who isn't afraid to tackle and can cover a lot of ground. Had Kinchens run a better 40 time, he would not have lasted until the third round.

Snead and the Rams added three players who are going to make splashes from Week 1 of the 2024 campaign. Fiske and Kinchens will probably start right away, while Corum seems primed for a big role beside Kyren Williams.

While they may not have walked across the stage for a hug from commissioner Roger Goodell, these three future stars made an already good team, that much better.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.