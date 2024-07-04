Highlights The Los Angeles Rams have relocated three times; from Cleveland to Los Angeles, and then to St. Louis, before returning to Los Angeles in 2016.

The Rams initially moved to Los Angeles in 1946 to grow their brand and popularity with a growing West Coast population.

Since returning to Los Angeles, the Rams have been a highly competitive and profitable team, winning a Super Bowl in 2022 and being valued at $6.9 billion.

NFL franchises are known not only by their team names but also by the cities or regions they reside in. It’s hard to mention Green Bay in any context without thinking about the Green Bay Packers or New England without picturing Tom Brady and the New England Patriots hoisting a Lombardi trophy. However, not every organization is content with its environment, leading to a potential relocation.

No one understands this feeling as well as the Los Angeles Rams. Originally founded in Cleveland in 1936, they’ve relocated three times, mostly recently moving back to Los Angeles in 2016. From Ohio to Southern California, here is the story of the nomadic Rams.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Los Angeles Rams Quarterbacks of All Time One has to go back in time a bit to find the best Rams quarterbacks of all time.

From the Midwest to California

The Rams only spent 10 years in Ohio before making the move across the country

Credit: David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams spent the first 10 years of their existence in Cleveland, even winning an NFL Championship in 1945. But this success wasn’t enough to lure the Rams’ sights from the West Coast.

In today’s NFL, every team is highly profitable, allowing the owners to rake in absurd amounts of money. The 1940s, however, were a different ball game. With the Rams struggling to turn a profit, owner Dan Reeves moved the team to Los Angeles.

This was a strategic maneuver on Reeves’ part. The West Coast’s population had been steadily growing, yet there weren’t many major professional sports franchises. Without proximal competition, the Rams could grow their brand and popularity in a way that wasn’t possible in Cleveland.

The Rams left for Los Angeles in 1946, making them the first franchise to play for a new city the year after winning a championship.

A Gradual Breakup

The Rams eventually grew tired of Los Angeles, parting for St. Louis

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Early on, the move looked like an unequivocal success. The Rams made the NFL America’s first major coast-to-coast sports league, and without any other teams in the vicinity, many new fans chose the Rams by default. A 1951 NFL Championship only added to the franchise’s already growing popularity.

For years, the city and the team enjoyed a symbiotic relationship. It wasn’t until the 1980s that the seemingly perfect marriage began to fall apart. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum had begun to age, and the large capacity made sellouts nearly impossible, leading to blackouts.

As a result, playing in Los Angeles was no longer profitable for the franchise, and ownership once again weighed its options. The team first changed home stadiums, moving to the nearby Anaheim.

While this move sufficed ownership for the time being, it wasn’t enough to keep the franchise in California long-term. As team performance and attendance declined in the 1980s and 1990s, owner Georgia Frontiere relocated to St. Louis in 1995, where the Rams were guaranteed a tax-payer-financed stadium.

Returning Home

The Rams came back to Los Angeles two decades later

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After an underwhelming start in St. Louis, the Rams started to build themselves up. In 1999, the team went 13-3 and won their first Super Bowl in franchise history. With players like Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, and Tory Holt on offense, the Rams were a thoroughly entertaining team that attracted viewers from across the country.

But much like Los Angeles, St. Louis’s support faded as the Rams returned to mediocrity. Owner Stan Kroenke wanted renovations for the Edward Jones Dome, and after those requests weren’t met, he pushed to move the franchise back to Los Angeles.

The larger population and tourism associated with Los Angeles gave the Rams greater economic potential and allowed Kroenke to finally have his dream stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Rams are one of only three franchises to win a Super Bowl for two different cities

After playing in the old Coliseum from 2016 to 2019, the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium was ready to open and has been the home of both the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. It is widely regarded as one of the nicest stadiums in sports and has become a popular attraction for fans of the Chargers and Rams as well as their rivals.

Since returning to Los Angeles, the Rams have made two Super Bowls, most recently winning one in 2022. Last August, Forbes named the Rams the NFL’s third most valuable franchise, with an estimated value of $6.9 billion. For reference, Forbes valued the Rams at $2.9 billion when it first returned to Los Angeles in 2016. For now, L.A. is still a basketball town.

Most Valuable NFL Franchises Dallas Cowboys $9 Billion New England Patriots $7 Billion Los Angeles Rams $6.9 Billion New York Giants $6.8 Billion Chicago Bears $6.3 Billion According to Forbes

However, the market is more than large enough for multiple sports franchises to coexist. While the Rams may have first moved to the West Coast to keep the franchise afloat, the move back was fueled by grandiose desires of being a luxurious franchise.

So far, it’s off to a good start. The Rams have been a highly competitive and profitable team. Still, it’s hard to say what the future holds for a franchise that has been moving around for the better part of the last 80 years.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.