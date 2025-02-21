Summary The Rock's legendary WWE career lacks a Hall of Fame induction, leaving fans puzzled.

Despite being active in WWE, other wrestlers have been inducted while still semi-active.

The Rock's successful Hollywood career may be hindering his Hall of Fame induction in WWE.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. Having led the company through the Attitude Era, his illustrious career saw the torch passed by greats like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan. Having left in 2004 to pursue his acting career, he not only left a mark on WWE but paved the way for stars like John Cena in Hollywood.

The Great One has one of the most iconic careers the company has ever seen but is still yet to be recognised for his accomplishments with a Hall of Fame induction. Many WWE legends have yet to see their names immortalised in the Hall of Fame, but The Rock's exclusion up to this point baffles fans. Since its introduction in 1993, the company has shown how huge it was by naming Andre the Giant its first inductee.

Related Every Wrestler in the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 So Far As WrestleMania approaches so does the WWE Hall of Fame, with these being all the announced inductees so far.

The Rock is Not Fully Retired

The Great One is not done with WWE

The Hall of Fame in most sports is often reserved for those who are inactive in the sport. Sports such as American Football and Major League Baseball require that those being inducted be retired for a minimum amount of time. However, WWE is not like other sports, as we already know. Over recent years, we have seen active wrestlers part of the ceremony. The return of Edge seemed impossible until it happened eight years after his induction. Winning the 2020 Royal Rumble also made him the first to win after their induction.

While he would not be alone in being an active member of WWE's roster in the Hall of Fame, most have only been semi-active. The Rated R Superstar's return saw him take on a lighter schedule, while Goldberg did not have many matches. That does not mean he would be alone, though. Rey Mysterio has continued as a full-time roster member since his induction, and while he shows no signs of slowing down, the end is surely near for him. The reasoning is more modest than you would think, as Rock is not done with competing in the ring, something he has evidenced since his part-time return in 2014.

Related WWE Legends React to Triple H Hall of Fame Induction Triple H has been revealed as the first member of the 2025 Hall of Fame, as numerous legends react to the news.

For The Rock, it seems he is not done with wrestling, as we saw during his involvement in Roman Reigns' Bloodline. By inserting himself into the Tribal Chief's reign, he also put himself in the middle of Cody Rhodes' story. That has seen Rocky fuel talk of dream matches with his cousin and Rhodes. There have been multiple occasions where the Brahma Bull has claimed he still feels he has more to offer to wrestling, and this may explain part of his decision. We know from past stories that Superstar's have often turned down the induction for many different reasons. One thing we can seem to be certain of is that every year that we do not see The Rock in the Hall of Fame, it is another year of matches we could get.

Perfect Timing Matters

Induction would need to be a major event

It needs to be a monumental event when The Rock is finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He isn’t just another legendary wrestler, but one of the biggest stars in WWE history and a global icon. WWE will want his induction to be the highlight of WrestleMania weekend, ensuring it happens in a location that holds significance for his career. Miami, where he became a megastar and won multiple championships, or Hollywood, where he transitioned into one of the biggest actors in the world, would be fitting choices.

Additionally, WWE carefully times its Hall of Fame inductions to maximise impact. So The Rock’s name alone would elevate the prestige of any class, and WWE may be waiting for a year when they need a massive headliner. Inducting him in the same year as Triple H would be pointless, and would be unfairly taking the limelight away from another great wrestler of his time. His schedule is another factor. He’s incredibly busy with films, business ventures, and other commitments, making it crucial to find a time when he can fully participate in the ceremony. Ultimately, WWE and The Rock will want to ensure his induction isn’t just another part of WrestleMania weekend. A Hall of Fame event featuring The Rock will undoubtedly be a historic moment that will cement his legacy in the most spectacular way possible. Simply put, it's a matter of when, not if.