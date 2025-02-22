Summary The Rock confirms WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome in NOLA.

Because of his announcement the night before, everybody knew that The Rock would show up in New Orleans for Friday Night SmackDown. But for what reason, nobody had a clue—except for the speculation that he would make WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans official, since word had gone around over the past few weeks about The Grandest Stage of Them All returning to The Big Easy.

The rumors came true as the TKO board member officially confirmed that WrestleMania 42 would be held at the Caesars Superdome in NOLA. Whatever transpired later between him and Cody Rhodes sent major shockwaves across the WWE Universe, as he issued a rather eerie and chilling ultimatum to the Undisputed WWE Champion.

That segment was the talk of the WWE Universe on Friday night. But what happened before everything went down also sent WWE fans abuzz.

The Rock Used Different Entrance on SmackDown

The Final Boss came out to a remix of his song

Credit: WWE

Everything seemed business as usual at first. The lights went dim. "If you smell... what The Rock... is cooking" echoed throughout the Smoothie King Center. But all of a sudden, the drop and the guitar riffs that typically came after didn't play. Instead, it was a snippet from Lil Wayne's song, "The Block Is Hot."

WWE fans were likely confused about hearing Weezy's 1999 hit following The Rock's signature catchphrase. As Tunechi's bop continued, The Great One came out much to the delight of the crowd. Soon enough, everything returned to normal as The Rock walked to the ring with his Final Boss theme playing in the background.

The Rock Explains Different Entrance on SmackDown

The Great One shows some love to Lil Tunechi

Following his earth-shattering SmackDown appearance, The Rock spoke to reporters in a post-show press conference. While most of the attention was on his segment with Cody Rhodes, one reporter was kind enough to ask The Final Boss what inspired him to use the remix for his entrance.

I've always been a big fan of Lil Wayne... This is Lil Wayne's city... It was my way of just showing to the OG of New Orleans and that's Lil Wayne.

The Rock also shared that he always used to listen to a lot of Louisiana-based hip-hop artists like Master P, Birdman, and the 504 Boyz. Given that he had a big WrestleMania announcement in store for the city, he felt like it was fitting to give New Orleans homage and love during his entrance.