The Rock shocked the WWE Universe when he returned at Bad Blood this past weekend. However, it appears that 'The Final Boss' is going to be far from a regular fixture on Raw or SmackDown going forward - and seemingly won't wrestle on the company's biggest show of the year, according to reports.

The 52-year-old returned at the end of Saturday's Premium Live Event, which saw Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event. He made a gesture at the end of his appearance in which he held up three fingers, seemingly indicating his intention to take revenge on Reigns, Rhodes and Jimmy Uso - who was also in the ring at the time.

However, if The Rock plans to deal with any of the trio in a match, it seemingly won't happen at WrestleMania 41. Amid reports that the show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was set to be headlined by a Triple Threat match pitting The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer has revealed in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Hollywood star has already told the company that he won't be wrestling on its biggest show of the year.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Full Results Result Match Type Time CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre Hell In A Cell match 31:16 Nia Jax defeated Bayley WWE Women's Championship 14:12 Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor Singles match 12:50 Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (via DQ) Women's World Championship 14:33 Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu Tag team match 25:50

The Rock's Absence From WrestleMania 41 is Already Causing Resentment Backstage in WWE

'The Final Boss' stole the spotlight at Bad Blood - and it has proved controversial

According to Meltzer's sources behind the scenes in WWE, there is anger backstage that The Rock would return in such a high-profile way without committing to a match at the promotion's most important show of the year. Regarding plans for 'The Great One' at WrestleMania 41, Meltzer stated:

"He’s not going to be able to do 'Mania. He already gave word that he wouldn’t be able to do that match."

The Rock's decision not to compete in a match at WrestleMania is reportedly driven by a lack of room in his schedule to adequately prepare for the bout. While he has wrestled on a number of occasions since, the eight-time WWE Champion hasn't been a regular in-ring performer in more than two decades and needs plenty of time to prepare for each of his matches.

The nature of a Triple Threat match would allow The Rock to be less physically involved than a straight one-on-one match, but wouldn't be something he would likely want to undertake on minimal training. If his schedule is particularly busy, then a full wrestling match could also prove unpopular with movie studios due to the risk of injury.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Rock was injured the last time he wrestled in an advertised singles match in WWE, suffering a full abdominal tear in his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

While it currently looks as though the door is closed on The Rock wrestling at WrestleMania 41, he could still be involved on the show in a number of other ways. Meltzer also points out that - with more than six months to go before the show - plans could change.

As a board member of TKO, The Rock has significant sway when it comes to booking decisions and is in a position to influence plans for WrestleMania, with Meltzer suggesting that the only way he would be shut down is if he were "to suggest winning the WWE title".

It remains to be seen if The Rock's schedule prior to WrestleMania will allow him to compete in a match. However, with fans paying as much as $50,000 for a ticket to the 'Show of Shows' in Vegas, the news that the legendary Superstar won't be wrestling at 'Mania will be a tough pill to swallow.