Highlights The San Francisco 49ers are dominating the NFL, ranking in the top five in total scoring & yardage on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football.

When key players like Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, and Brock Purdy are healthy, the Niners are unbeatable with a perfect 16-0 record and a massive point differential.

The Niners are an offensive juggernaut thanks to a talented roster and one of the league's best playcallers, while their defensive line creates intense pressure and wreaks havoc on opponents.

For the second year in a row, the San Francisoc 49ers are streaking toward the playoffs with championship intent. Besides the mid-year blip that coincided with the absences of Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, and Brock Purdy’s concussion, the Niners have left a path of destruction in their wake.

On both sides of the ball, they field deep lineups of impact players up and down the roster. They rank third in the NFL in points per game, second in scoring margin, and second in points per play. Defensively, they’re fifth in total yards allowed per game, fourth in red zone touchdowns per game, and tied for first in rushing yards allowed per game. Here’s a breakdown of why San Francisco is the best team in the league.

The pure dominance of the 49ers

2023 stats: +163 point differential (2nd), 391.9 offensive yds/game (3rd), 298.4 defensive yds/game (5th)

Every team stands a better chance when healthy, but the Niners don’t just stand a chance. They grab that chance by the neck and take what they want. Once Purdy took over last season, San Francisco won every game until the ill-fated NFC championship game, during which running back Christian McCaffrey was forced to play quarterback due to injuries. However, that incredible streak of dominance has continued unabated through the 2023 campaign.

When all of Purdy, Williams, and Deebo are healthy, the Niners are 16-0, including the playoffs. They’ve outscored their opponents 529-239 in those games. That’s an average margin of victory of 18.7. That’s conceivable in high school football, not the NFL. That run of preeminence has earned them favorite status at +320 odds to win the Super Bowl. The next closest team is the Philadelphia Eagles (who they just destroyed in Philly) at +500.

In the top-heavy NFC, the other two heavyweights, the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, helplessly witnessed San Francisco's terrifying talent firsthand. The Niners outscored those two teams by a combined 84 to 29. Since their bye week, which helped many of their injured players recover, they’re 4-0 and crushing teams by an average margin of 21.2.

Offensive juggernaut

2023 stats: 29.3 ppg (3rd), 255 passing ypg (7th), 136.8 rushing ypg (5th)

Thanks to Purdy’s minuscule contract, the 49ers have assembled an offensive array of talent we haven’t seen since the Greatest Show on Turf St. Louis Rams. They roll out the best running back, the best offensive tackle, TWO of the top 10 receivers, and a top tight end. And oh, by the way, their QB is a top-three MVP candidate while making about as much as their equipment manager.

With one of the league's best playcallers ever scheming up wide-open receivers, defenses are at San Francisco's mercy. From Samuel WR screens, to McCaffrey running choice routes, and Brandon Aiyuk open deep downfield, they are spoiled for choice. Kyle Shannahan has perfectly blended his yards after the catch philosophy with YAC monsters, with Samuel, CMC, and Kittle representing three of the hardest guys to tackle in the league.

Stat Brock Purdy NFL Rank Comp. Pct. 70.2 1st Yards/Attempt 9.6 1st Yards/Completion 13.7 1st TD Rate 6.9 1st INT Rate 1.8 T-10th Pass Yards/Game 265.4 8th Passer Rating 116.1 1st

They average 6.6 YAC, by far number one in the league. They also outstrip every other team in the league, including the gangbuster Miami Dolphins offense in total offensive Expected Points Added per play, a favorite stat of analytics teams across the league. The Niners have a ridiculous 0.17. The next closest team is the Buffalo Bills at 0.12.

Pressure pressure pressure

2023 stats: 36 sacks (T-8th), 123 pressures (2nd), 35 hurries (T-14th)

On the other side of the ball, they keep it simple: never stop investing in defensive line monsters to create pressure, and let Fred Warner (PFF's No. 1 rated linebacker at 90.9) and Dre Greenlaw clean up the mess. Even before the season, their defensive line of Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave, along with high draft picks Drake Jackson and Javon Kinlaw, would have ranked among the league’s best. But San Francisco's philosophy is there’s no such thing as too much pressure.

That’s why they traded for Randy Gregory. Of course, that still wasn’t enough, so they doubled down and also traded for Chase Young. Despite a season-ending injury to All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga and uneven play in the secondary, they just keep devoting resources to more defensive line demons.

Player PFF Pass Rush Grade NFL Position Rank Nick Bosa (EDGE) 92.5 3rd Javon Hargrave (DI) 89.8 3rd Arik Armstead (DI) 85.1 7th Chase Young (EDGE) 78.8 21st Javon Kinlaw (DI) 76.5 20th

Now, with Young, Bosa, Hargrave, and Armstead, they can play all sorts of games with twists and stunts that put offensive lines into pretzels. They rank sixth in pressure rate overall, but on third downs, they climb to second behind only the Dallas Cowboys.

Super Bowl or bust for San Francisco

Super Bowl betting favorite at +320

When healthy, the Niners' roster enjoys a level of balance and overwhelming talent unseen across the league. The Miami Dolphins' offense might be great, but their defense leaves something to be desired. The opposite is true for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The two teams that compare most favorably, the Eagles and Cowboys, got their doors blown off by the San Francisco Death Star. Anything can happen in the NFL’s single-game elimination format, but injuries appear to be the only thing that can derail this unstoppable train.

