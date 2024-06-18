Highlights The 49ers cannot afford to keep all their stars due to salary cap pressure.

Brandon Aiyuk's contract dispute with the 49ers complicates his future.

Steelers can improve long-suffering passing attack by trading for Aiyuk.

The San Francisco 49ers are victims of their own drafting and development success. The team has smartly added and created stars, but they cannot afford to keep them all due to the league's salary cap. One of those stars is Brandon Aiyuk, who is looking for a new contract that looks similar to the ones signed by several top-flight receivers this offseason such as Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown and more.

It appears that the 49ers and Aiyuk have different opinions regarding the wide receiver's value. While the team would like to keep him for this season, the wideout has made that more difficult by holding out of mandatory mini-camp. The time is ripe for a team to come in with an attractive offer for Aiyuk, and that team should be the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers Look A Lot Different Than They Did a Year Ago

The team has the talent to contend for a playoff spot

For a team that has traditionally thrived on consistency, this has been a spring of upheaval for the Steelers. All three quarterbacks who took a snap for Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, are now on other teams. They have been replaced with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During his time with the Steelers, Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown pass on only 1.8% of his 713 passing attempts.

The wide receiver room looks quite different as well. Two of the top three receivers from the 2023 team are also gone. Diontae Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers and Allen Robinson signed with the New York Giants. George Pickens, who looks like a future star, remains, and the team signed Van Jefferson in free agency and drafted Roman Wilson.

The Steelers' passing attack was one of the most anemic in the league last year, though that was partially due to terrible play from Pickett and Trubisky. Pickens led the team with 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and caught five of the team's 13 touchdown passes. The team reportedly believes he has superstar potential.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Receiving Stats Player Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving Touchdowns George Pickens 63 1,140 5 Diontae Johnson 51 717 5 Allen Robinson 34 280 0

Things should be different with Russell Wilson under center. Even in a down year by his standards, the veteran still threw for more than 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns with the Denver Broncos last year. Improvement is certainly coming with either Wilson or Fields under center, but the Steelers can make that improvement even more stark by adding a player like Aiyuk.

What Would Brandon Aiyuk Bring to the Steelers

Aiyuk and George Pickens are two of the best deep threats in the league

A first-round pick by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft, Brandon Aiyuk was a good player right away. He caught 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns in just 12 games in his rookie year. By his third season, Aiyuk was an upper-level receiver, notching his first 1,000-yard season and eight touchdowns.

Last year was Aiyuk's best so far in the NFL. He caught 75 balls last year for a career-high 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. His average of 17.9 yards per reception was good for the second-best figure in the league. The player who finished in first? Pickens.

If Aiyuk were to team with Pickens for the Steelers, opponents would have to pick their poison. Their ability to stretch the field would also open things up underneath for tight end Pat Freiermuth and receivers like Van Jefferson. Russell Wilson would suddenly have an outstanding supporting cast.

The Steelers want to add to their receiver room and are reportedly looking at both Aiyuk and teammate Deebo Samuel. The biggest hangup between the Niners and Aiyuk seems to be his salary demands. The Steelers only pay Russell Wilson the league minimum on a one-year deal and have a boatload of cap space for 2025. Acquiring Aiyuk could help vault them towards the top of the AFC, and if all costs are draft compensation, it is something they should definitely do.

