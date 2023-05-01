The Golden State Warriors traded their number two overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, James Wiseman, due to health concerns and a lack of trust in the youngster's ability to play significant minutes, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wiseman was traded to the Detroit Pistons in February in a four-team deal also involving the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks. For Wiseman, the Warriors received defensive-specialist guard Gary Payton II back from Portland, who was part of Golden State's championship-winning team last season but played only 15 games for the Blazers after signing there as a free agent.

Golden State Warriors news - James Wiseman

After a scintillating NBA debut in 2020, in which Wiseman scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets, much was expected of the Warriors' talented center before his promising debut season was curtailed by injury at the start of the playoffs.

An additional injury setback ensured that Wiseman missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season, during which the Warriors won their fourth championship in eight years. This season, Wiseman did return to NBA action sporadically, even scoring a career-high 30 points against the Nets in December. Despite this, he averaged only 7 points in 12.5 minutes per game for Golden State, along with suffering further injury problems, leading to his eventual trade to Detroit.

What has Medina said about Wiseman?

Medina told GIVEMESPORT: "They haven't had consistent success with the young guys and that partly explains why the Warriors traded James Wiseman before the trade deadline. He wasn't healthy enough. He wasn't giving the Warriors enough comfort level, that they could trust him for significant periods of playing time."

What does the future hold for James Wiseman?

Wiseman's numbers have bumped up with more playing time in Detroit, with the 22-year-old big man averaging 13 points and eight rebounds in 25 per game - nothing eye-popping, but solid stats for a young center. The problem for Wiseman is that question marks remain over his injury record and he desperately needs a full season of consistent basketball under his belt.

For Detroit, who were willing to take a punt on the obvious talent Wiseman possesses, their issue now comes in the form of their roster makeup. With Isaiah Stewart (who missed the second half of the season through injury), Marvin Bagley III and 2022's number 13 overall pick Jalen Duren all competing for minutes at center, Wiseman will have a hard time cementing himself in the rotation.

Unless the Pistons shake things up in the off-season, it's difficult to envisage Wiseman getting the playing time he needs to develop - along with staying injury free long enough to do so.