Highlights Gameweek 21 of the Premier League has been spread across two weekends, providing something of a winter break for teams in January.

While Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United all play this weekend, Arsenal and Liverpool have a break until their next Premier League game.

With some star players away representing their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asia Cup, a break for some clubs is especially timely.

Many of Europe's top leagues take a winter break in the months of December and January to allow players time to rest and prepare for the second half of the season, but the Premier League has never followed suit other than for the 2022 World Cup. For Gameweek 21, however, the English top flight has been split into two different weekends, with five games being played across each week to give teams a short version of a winter break, per the Daily Mail.

League football was forced to take a back seat last weekend as the FA Cup third round took place, but some teams are back in Premier League action already, while others are given a further week off.

Two blockbuster fixtures will be played this weekend as Manchester City travel to Newcastle, hoping to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table, while Manchester United host Ange Postecoglou's in-form Tottenham side at Old Trafford on Sunday evening. Erik ten Hag's Red Devils are fortunate enough to only have one Premier League fixture in January.

Arsenal and Liverpool - two of the sides immersed in the title race - will have to wait until next week to face Crystal Palace and Bournemouth respectively. But the question fans will have is why exactly are the fixtures being spread across two different weeks?

The reason there are no 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League

Every game in Gameweek 21 will be televised in the UK, with two games being played on Saturday and Sunday each week, with Friday night football and Monday night football thrown into the mix.

Per the Daily Mail, it was decided that the Premier League would take a different approach to a winter break compared to the other top European leagues, which tend to stop completely for several weeks. Instead, 10 teams will feature one week and get the next weekend off and vice versa for the sides not in action this week.

The picture list for Gameweek 21 of the Premier League is as follows:

Week 1:

Date Time Fixture 12/01/2024 7:45pm Burnley 1-1 Luton Town 13/01/2024 12.30pm Chelsea 1-0 Fulham 13/04/2024 5.30pm Newcastle United vs Manchester City 14/01/2024 2pm Everton vs Aston Villa 14/01/2024 4.30pm Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Fixtures courtesy of the Premier League

Week 2:

Date Time Fixture 20/01/2024 12.30pm Arsenal vs Crystal Palace 20/01/2024 5.30pm Brentford vs Nottingham Forest 21/01/2024 2pm Sheffield United vs West Ham United 21/01/2024 4.30pm Bournemouth vs Liverpool 22/01/2024 7.45pm Brighton vs Wolves Fixtures courtesy of the Premier League

It is a timely break for many clubs as some star players are currently away for the next month or so to represent their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asia Cup.

Chelsea pick up first win of Gameweek 21

Cole Palmer comes to Mauricio Pochettino's rescue once more

Luton Town rescued a draw with a controversial late equaliser at the home of fellow relegation-threatened side Burnley in the first fixture of Gameweek 21. This caused Vincent Kompany to go on a lengthy rant about VAR and officiating in the game as the spoils were shared at Turf Moor.

Elsewhere, Chelsea overcame Fulham at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's early kick-off. A narrow 1-0 victory was secured by a Cole Palmer penalty in first-half stoppage time after Raheem Sterling had been brought down by Issa Diop in the 18-yard box.

Manchester City travelling to Newcastle wraps up the games on Saturday in the 17:30 kickoff, before Sunday's matches between Everton and Aston Villa as well as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. The latter fixture is especially enticing, with both sides eager to stay in the hunt for Champions League qualification.