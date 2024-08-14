Highlights Premier League to introduce 30-second delay after goals to reduce stoppage time in 2024/25.

New rule designed to give players time to celebrate before adding on time for restart.

Extended injury time last season had significant impact on league standings, affecting title race.

Last season, Premier League fans had to get used to a major change in games with long periods of injury time added at the end of many games. With VAR decisions to contend with, as well as potentially five substitutions from each team, and numerous other pauses in play, stoppage time regularly went over the 10-minute mark.

However, just as supporters were getting used to the new guidelines, it appears as though they are going to be adapted once again, potentially leading to a 'significant drop’ in Premier League stoppage time for 2024/25.

New Premier League Stoppage Time Plan for 2024/25

30 seconds granted after goals scored

Per TalkSport, the division's decision-makers have decided that there will be new methods when it comes to calculating added time.

For example, whenever a goal was scored last season, match officials were instructed to immediately start adding on time right up until the restart. For the new campaign, they won't be quite as hot on their time-keeping.

Instead, they will allow a space of 30 seconds for the teams to celebrate and return to their playing positions, before then adding on any further time taken ahead of play being restarted. It's felt that half a minute is a 'natural amount of time' for players to get back in position and restart the game.

With this new rule in place, the Premier League expects to see a 'significant drop’ in injury time for 2024/25. That said, VAR interventions will still likely be the biggest contributor to delays. Even with the new Match Centre hub which will detail and explain refereeing decisions to fans online as they happen in-game, delays in matches will remain unchanged on that front.

This isn't the only rule change that should help increase the speed of the game, though. Improvements have been made to the multi-ball system, which now will allow assistants to return the ball to goalkeepers to quicken things up, with more balls available on the sidelines. On top of that, although less likely to impact wasted time, five substitutes will be allowed to warm up on the sidelines during a game – as opposed to the previous number of just three.

Extended Injury Time Was Key Last Season

Man City could have won the league by eight points

The extended injury time, certainly played a key part in the drama which unfolded over the course of last season. Indeed, if you look at the final league table for 2023/24 with stoppage time removed – so games stop directly on the 90th-minute mark – Manchester City would have won the league by a gap of eight points, instead of just the two that separated them from Arsenal in reality.

Manchester United would have also finished one place higher, in seventh, with Chelsea dropping from sixth to eighth, behind Newcastle and the Red Devils. It will be interesting to see if teams who tend to score a higher number of late goals drop more points this season as a result of the new rule change.

Stats via Transfermarkt.