After a 2023/24 Premier League campaign filled the brim with refereeing bemusement and turgid warzone-esque X timelines, catalysed by in-game decisions, the PGMOL have responded by launching a crackdown on "blocking" in English football.

As analysed on X by The Time's Hamzah Khalique-Loonat, the act of blocking involves impeding an attacking players movement with usage of the body, including holding onto a player for an sizable duration, or nudging a player into a certain direction in off-ball 50/50 challenges.

Referees in England will now be keeping a stern eye on the practice, most commonly deployed during set-pieces, keeping a specific watch for the following factors:

Sustained and impactful holding

A clear impact on the opponent’s opportunity to play the ball

Clear non-footballing impact on opponent’s movement

One player in particular who has been noted for this over several cases last season is Arsenal defender Ben White, who may now have to be particularly careful with his defending next season.

PGMOL block "blocking"

The sneaky defensive action will be clamped this season

In simple terms, "blocking" is the act of deliberately using ones body to change the direction or movement of another.

Most typically seen during set-pieces, several examples can easily be found over the duration of last season, such as Jordan Beyer "blocking" Mo Salah into the eyeline of James Trafford, which in turn saw a goal for Liverpool disallowed.

Other examples can be seen elsewhere too. Ben White has become infamous for his role as a blocked from Arsenal set-pieces, and an example of this could be found in The Gunner's game against West Ham United, where he used his body to interrupt Alphonse Areola's chances at claiming a corner, which was subsequently scored by Gabriel.

However, referees will now be keeping a watchful eye over any players deploying blocking tactics next season, and as a result may likely hand out more blocking-catalysed penalties in the early stages of next season.

Premier League launch VAR Social Account

The PL Match Centre will provide live explainers

In addition to the clampdown on blocking rules, the PGMOL have created a new social media account called the Premier League Match Centre, which will seek to provide near-live updates on on-field and VAR decsions in real time on social media.

Launched on X, the account will seek to provide transparency and reasoning as to the decisions made by top flight referees, particularly after a season wherein consistent mistakes were seemingly made over the duration.

As broadcasting live referee/VAR audio is prohibited on English television, the account will also seek to provide transcripts and audio clips surrounding on-field decisions, allowing further clarity behind ref calls in a bid to reduce the amount of flak recieved by top flight referees.