The reason why these two languages are spoken has now been revealed ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.

The Paris Olympics gets underway on the 26th of July, culminating on the 11th of August.

With the Paris Olympics just days away, over 10,000 athletes will be getting ready to put to work years of training and preparation in a bid to win gold for their respective sport and respective country. As with every Olympic event, anticipation is rife, especially with the last summer Games having been in Tokyo 2021, the first ever odd-numbered Olympic event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paris 2024 will mark a return to Olympic normality, with the United States of America hoping they can defend their record of having won every summer Games since 1996, a record that sees them hold the record for most medals won in Olympic history, with 2,968 medals.

As much as the Olympic Games is about sports, and discovering a new-found love for sports and athletes you've never seen, as well as supporting the sports and athletes you love, there is one aspect of the Games that millions of people tune in for every four years, and that is the opening ceremony.

Olympics Opening Ceremony

Paris has decided to make history with their version of the opening ceremony, with it set to take place on the river Seine, marking it as the first time an Olympics opening ceremony has taken place outside, and not inside a stadium. Despite it being exactly a century since France has hosted the summer Games, people will have noticed that in the events that have taken place since, that French is always spoken, and there is a fascinating reason why.

Why French is spoken at every opening ceremony

Ever since 1896, the Olympic Games has been synonymous with the French language, and that is because it is the official language of the Games, alongside English. Having been dormant since the Ancient Greek era of athletic showcasing, 1896 marked the revival of the Olympic Games, with Frenchman, Pierre de Coubertin, seen to be the father of the modern Games.

Due to his involvement, France has always been synonymous with the Games, with the French language being seen as the language of diplomacy, and lots of people dedicate that to Coubertin, with many believing his work on the Games being a key reason as to why France was made the first official language of the Olympic Games.

It is due to this that with every Olympic opening ceremony, announcements are made in both French and English, due to their roles as official languages. Announcements would also be made in the native tongue of the host city, but due to this year's Olympics emanating from France, there will be no need, as French is already involved. This same rule of thumb applies to the closing ceremonies, meaning that the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will only have French and English involved.

A fascinating reason, and a homage to the history of the Games, Paris 2024 will mark the third time that France has hosted, with many athletes having just arrived at the Olympic Village ahead of this weekend's opening ceremony.

The two-week-long event will start on the 26th of July, and culminate on the 11th of August, as the USA will hope to win an eighth successive summer Games ahead of them hosting it in 2028, in Los Angeles.