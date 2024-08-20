Thiago Alcantara has left his role as a coach at Barcelona, after just a month in the job, and returned to Liverpool for the remainder of the year due to tax issues relating to the termination of his contract at Anfield earlier this year, according to reports.

The former Bayern Munich star was one of the best midfielders in the world for large portions of his career. Whether it was with Barcelona, the Bavarian club or the Spanish national team, he thrived in the middle of the park more often than not. In 2020, he moved to Anfield, but after a promising start to life in England, injuries really hindered his stint with the Reds. He initially looked like an incredible signing, but didn't end up being one of Jurgen Klopp's best Liverpool transfers. He was released from his deal at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He subsequently announced his retirement following his Liverpool exit and was soon offered a coaching gig at Barcelona. Just a month after arriving at Camp Nou, though, he's stepped down from the role and is returning to England. His decision to move back to Liverpool is down to issues with his tax in relation to his exit from the Reds, according to Spanish news outlet, Marca.

Thiago's Liverpool Return is For Legal Reasons

He'll live in England for the remainder of 2024

After retiring from football earlier this summer, Thiago joined Barcelona as a coach in July. He was only offered a short-term deal, with a contract running through to September. Despite having no coaching experience, he was brought into the fold and spent the pre-season with the Catalan giants.

While his contract was only set to run until September, the former midfielder still didn't see it through to completion and instead left the club after just a month. The reason for his departure was down to the fact he had to return to England to spend the rest of 2024 living in Liverpool due to tax issues relating to his contract being terminated at Anfield. For legal reasons, he has to remain in the country for the rest of the year and had to leave his role as a Barcelona coach earlier than expected.

Hansi Flick was Impressed With Thiago

The door is open for a return

Despite only working as a Barcelona coach throughout the club's preseason tour of the United States, and possessing no coaching qualifications whatsoever, Thiago left a lasting impression at Camp Nou and impressed manager Hansi Flick. The two had worked together at Bayern Munich, with the Spaniard spending a season playing under the manager before his move to Liverpool.

According to AS USA, the former Germany head coach wanted someone who spoke fluent German in his backroom staff for the summer as he prepared for his first campaign in charge of Barcelona and Thiago fit that bill. He might not have lasted long, but the door has reportedly been left open for him to return if he is interested once he's completed his coaching badges. He's expected to do that in the near future, so it might not be long before he's back at Camp Nou.