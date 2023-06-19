Thibaut Courtois reportedly failed to turn up to Belgium training ahead of their game against Estonia.

The Belgium national team has not come across as a particularly fun place to be in recent times.

The team on the pitch has failed to deliver what was expected of such a talented generation of players.

Finishing third in the 2018 World Cup in Russia is the closest they have come to major success on the international scene.

The side never even made it out of the group stages in the 2022 World Cup and there were rumours of unrest within the camp.

What happened in the Belgium squad during the World Cup?

A comment made by star man, Kevin de Bruyne, suggested that the Belgian team were 'too old' to compete for the major honours.

It's fair to say this comment did not go down well with some of his colleagues.

Jan Vertonghen notably took a public swipe at the comments of the Manchester City midfielder.

The harmony in the dressing room was later questioned as there were several broken relationships contributing to the toxic atmosphere.

Why did Thibaut Courtois go 'AWOL'?

A new regime has come into the national side as Domenico Tedesco replaced Roberto Martinez after the embarrassing display in Qatar.

With a new manager, the mood does not appear to have lifted much.

With De Bruyne being unavailable to play against Austria on Saturday, a new captain was required for the game.

The new boss opted to go for experienced forward, Romelu Lukaku, which seemed a reasonable decision from the outside looking in.

Thibaut Courtois, however, thought very differently.

The Real Madrid shot-stopper felt he should have been handed the armband in De Bruyne's absence according to Het Nieuwsblad.

The Belgian outlet claimed that Courtois failed to show up to the team's meeting in their hotel ahead of Tuesday's game against Estonia.

Courtois was given a special presentation as he made his 100th appearance for his country ahead of the Austria game.

Tedesco went on the record to say: "On Saturday I had a conversation with Romelu and Thibaut about the captaincy. Against Austria it was Lukaku, against Estonia, Thibaut gets the credit."

This decision might be set to change now given the actions of the former Chelsea keeper.

The circus that is the Belgium national dressing room continues to be in full flow without an end in sight.