Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has confirmed that he will no longer be available for national team selection while Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco is in charge. The former Chelsea shotstopper was absent from the Red Devils' Euro 2024 squad, despite having recovered from a serious ACL injury in time for the competition.

The relationship between Tedesco and Courtois had soured prior to this summer's international tournament, with the 32-year-old walking out of a national team camp after what he described as a 'breach of trust' from his manager. Now, the Champions League winner has explained his reasons for ruling himself out of contention while the current regime is in place.

Courtois 'Will Not Return' Under Current Management

The 32-year-old claims to have a lack of confidence with Tedesco

Taking to social media, Courtois released a statement in which he explained his decision in detail:

"I want to address the Belgian fans and supporters of our national team. I feel immense love and pride in representing my country on the pitch, as well as every one of you who supports the Red Devils. I feel privileged to have had the honor of wearing the national jersey. "Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being able to do so more than 100 times. Unfortunately, following the events with the coach and after much reflection, I have decided not to return to the Belgian national team under his management. In this matter, I accept my share of responsibility. However, looking forward, my lack of confidence in him would not contribute to maintaining the necessary atmosphere of cordiality."

"The Federation, with whom I have had several discussions, accepts my position and the reasons that led me to this painful but coherent decision. I regret possibly disappointing some fans, but I am convinced that this is the best course of action for Belgium, as it closes a debate and allows the team to focus on pursuing its goals.

"Thank you for your unwavering support, love, and understanding."

Courtois' relationship with Tedesco has been fractured ever since the legendary number one was snubbed of the chance of being named captain following his 100th cap. The Madrista described the incident as a 'breach of trust' and left the national team camp shortly after. He hasn't featured for Belgium since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Courtois last appeared for Belgium on the 17th June 2023 in a 1-1 draw with Austria.

Why Courtois Was Dropped For Euro 2024

Tedesco claimed the goalkeeper wasn't ready

Despite having missed the majority of the 2023/24 season through injury, Courtois was a surprise omission from Tedesco's Euro 2024 squad. The commanding 'keeper had made five clean sheets upon his return to Real Madrid, but despite that, his national team coach claimed that he wasn't ready for the tournament:

"He was honest and clear. He knows his body the best, and it's different to play every three or four days during a tournament. So, when taking all this into consideration, we didn't think he was ready for the Euros."

Belgium would eventually be knocked out at the round of 16 stage in a 1-0 defeat to semi-finalists France.