Thomas Tuchel has agreed terms to become the next England manager and according to some fans, that can only mean good things for Marcus Rashford.

The former Chelsea manager is set to take charge of the Three Lions in 2025. He’ll succeed Gareth Southgate, who stepped down after eight years in charge following Euro 2024. The German will be just the third foreign coach to become the England manager in the nation’s history, following in the footsteps of the late Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

The decision to hire someone from overseas has been met with a mixed reaction from fans and pundits alike. Some think the FA should have gone for another English coach, some think hiring a manager with a winning pedigree like Tuchel could be huge for the nation. Then there are some who think the appointment could be incredible for Manchester United’s Rashford.

Tuchel is a Big Fan of Rashford's

He's been vocal with his praise of the Englishman

While he's never had the chance to coach Rashford before, Tuchel hasn't been shy about singing his praises publicly and sharing his admiration for the United man. Speaking during his spell as Paris Saint-Germain manager, the 51-year-old admitted he valued the United forward when he played in England, but that he was annoying to play against. It came after Rashford scored an 87th minute winner against PSG in a Champions League match.

"We value him very much when he plays in England... "Not in Parc des Princes, honestly, because this gets a little bit annoying with him."

That was several years ago now and Rashford's form has taken a significant dip since. The last couple of seasons have seen him struggle to perform under Erik ten Hag. He lost his place in the England team, but some fans think the arrival of Tuchel could change those fortunes.

What Fans are Saying About Tuchel and Rashford

They think the manager will jump at the chance to coach him

Considering Tuchel's past comments about Rashford, fans were quick to point out how he could finally have the chance to coach the forward now he's England manager. One fan on X (Twitter) posted: "Tuchel finally gets the chance to manager Rashford I'm genuinely so happy for him, he's been on his knees to coach Rashford for years."

Another joked that the German was realising his lifelong dream to work with the forward, saying: "Tuchel gets to achieve his lifelong dream of managing Marcus Rashford... fairs." A couple more supporters pointed out that with the former Bayern Munich boss' arrival, the star's return to the national team is imminent. One posted: "Tuchel new England coach, Rashford is coming back. Tuchel has been admiring Rashford for long." While another said: "Marcus Rashford will definitely be back with England under Tuchel."

Only time will tell, but Rashford's international football prospects appear to have been significantly boosted by the FA's decision to appoint the German tactician.