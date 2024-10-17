Thomas Tuchel will wait until January 1, 2025, to start his role as England manager because the ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss is keen to have a “clean start” with his primary focus being on the 2026 World Cup. The qualifying campaign kick-starts in March 2025.

On Wednesday morning at Wembley, the Football Association (FA) officially announced, after a recruitment process led by chief executive Mark Bullingham and technical director John McDermott, that Tuchel, 51, would become Gareth Southgate’s long-term successor.

Related 8 Players Set to Hugely Benefit From Thomas Tuchel Becoming England Manager Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the players who could thrive under Thomas Tuchel for contrasting reasons.

Interim boss Lee Carsley, who was backed by Gary Lineker to get the job full-time, will continue to take charge of the Three Lions for England’s two Nations League encounters against Greece and the Republic of Ireland in the November international break.

FA: Tuchel Wanted to Focus on World Cup

‘It made sense on both sides for him to start on January 1’

In Tuchel’s first appearance after the announcement, he sat alongside the aforementioned Bullingham to answer questions from the media – and one quizzed him – and the FA - on the joint decision that he would resume his post at the turn of the year. Per The Athletic, Bullingham explained:

“We always said to Lee he would have three camps and we were very clear he’d run the Nations League campaign. When we first spoke to Thomas he wanted to have a singular focus on the World Cup. So it made sense on both sides for him to start on January 1.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statstic: Tuchel becomes just the third non-English manager to take over the England job.

What it does allow is for Carsley, who is set to return to the Under-21s set-up in the wake of Tuchel’s appointment, to oversee the remainder of England’s Nations League fixtures. That said, Bullingham was still asked why the latter could not oversee the duo of must-win fixtures against Greece and the Republic of Ireland. He said: “When we first spoke to him, we had our timescale, Thomas had his timescale and it just fitted really well.

“What was so impressive was his singular focus on us and the World Cup and that project. It made sense for it to start on the first of January and made sense for Lee to finish the campaign in the Nations League. So we’re very comfortable where we are and that’s what we’ll be doing.”

Tuchel Keen to Have ‘Clean Start’ as England Boss

Carsley will continue England’s Nations League campaign

Close

From Tuchel’s perspective, the former Borussia Dortmund chief - now working alongside Anthony Barry, who has been assistant manager at Chelsea and Bayern Munich - suggested the reason behind him not taking over the final two games of Carsley’s short tenure was to ensure that his main focus – the 2026 World Cup – was not lost.

“It was important for me to narrow it down into a project and not lose the focus, to start in another competition, the Nations League, then go into (World Cup) qualification and the tournament. I wanted to have a clean start and a bit of time to recharge fully, start in January, and start the first camp in March. We will have not a lot of time.”