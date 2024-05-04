Highlights The Thunder are favored in their series against the Mavericks due to elite defense and high-caliber offense.

The Nuggets are favored in their series against the Timberwolves with a dominant roster led by Jokic and Murray.

Both the Thunder and the Nuggets enjoy home court advantage, which will play to their benefit in highly anticipated matchups.

The Conference Semifinals mark an important step in the journey of the teams who make it there. They have overcome the follies of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, making a statement that they are there to stay. But like the previous round, only half of the teams in the Semifinals will make it to the Conference Finals.

This year, the Western Conference Semifinals features stacked teams that have managed to defeat opponents similar in nature to them. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Dallas Mavericks made their statements in the first round, advancing to the Conference Semifinals. But only two of those teams will reach the next round.

All four of those teams possess the talent, experience, and weaponry to make it to the Conference Finals, and arguably the NBA Finals. But as mentioned, only two of them will make it. Here is why the following teams will emerge victorious.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder are favored in their series against the Mavericks

It is a common error to underestimate the Thunder. They are the top seed in a highly competitive Western Conference, and for good reason. The Thunder went from being a rebuilding squad to serious contenders within a matter of one season, and they show no signs of slowing down.

This year, they swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs. Their elite defense held the Pelicans to no more than 92 points in each of their four games. This especially spells trouble for the Mavericks as their top two stars, Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, did experience some shooting woes in their series against the Los Angeles Clippers, especially throughout Game 6.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving - 2024 Round 1 Stats Category Luka Dončić Kyrie Irving PPG 29.8 26.5 RPG 8.8 5.7 APG 9.5 4.7 FG% 40.5 51.4 3PT% 23.9 44.9

Credit must be given to the Mavericks. Their one-two punch of Doncic and Irving is no joke. It was their primary benefactor in defeating the Clippers in six games, as the Clippers lacked an answer to the Mavs’ offensive weapons. But the Thunder do possess the answers that L.A. lacked.

In addition to elite defense, the Thunder possesses a high-caliber offense, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In the series against the Pelicans, he averaged 27.3 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game, and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Jalen Williams has also been a spark in the Thunder’s offense, and with Chet Holmgren leading the defense, all signs point to the Thunder using their young core to dominate on the court.

This series between the Mavericks and Thunder is set to be a serious showdown between two high-caliber teams. The Thunder swept their series, so they have had more days to rest, and will have home court advantage (where they are 33-8 this season).

This will play in their advantage, and combined with the aforementioned factors, it makes sense as to why Oklahoma City is favored in this series.

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets are favored in their series against the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves proved they can play ball with even the scariest teams on paper. But now, they are up against a proven champion in the Nuggets, who possess one of the most dominant rosters in the game today. And at the top of that is the two-headed dragon of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets smoked the Los Angeles Lakers in five games, due to both the offense lighting it up and Darvin Ham simply being out-coached and out-maneuvered by Michael Malone. Jokić in particular proved why he is the clear MVP favorite this season, averaging nearly a triple-double in that series.

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray - 2024 Round 1 Stats Category Nikola Jokić Jamal Murray PPG 28.2 23.6 RPG 16.2 4.6 APG 9.8 7.2 FG% 59.1 40.0 3PT% 33.3 29.4

But it was the clutch performance of Jamal Murray that helped seal the deal for Denver in round one. He single-handedly won two games in that series, becoming the first player to ever record two game winners in a single postseason series.

If any team will have a chance of limiting the production of Jokić and Murray, however, it is the Timberwolves, as they possess arguably the best defenseman in the game in Rudy Gobert. They also have Anthony Edwards, the NBA’s next superstar, at their fingertips. And with Karl-Anthony Towns slowly returning to form, it will make the series closer than initially thought.

Anthony Edwards - 2024 Round 1 Stats PPG 31.0 RPG 8.0 APG 6.3 FG% 51.2 3PT% 43.8

However, it is highly unlikely that the Timberwolves will be able to keep both Jokić and Murray at bay for long. Malone always finds ways to adapt, and look for that to occur once again in this series.

The Nuggets will have home court advantage, where they were 33-8 this season. If they have Jokić and Murray healthy and performing at their best, their championship experience and sheer skill level will be enough to topple the T’Wolves in this series.