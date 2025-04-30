Is there a name more synonymous with golf than Tiger Woods? With 15 Majors and an incredible 13 years atop the sport's world rankings, Tiger Woods' name has grown beyond the perimeters of his sport. However, it's funny to think that Tiger hasn't always been known as, well, Tiger.

Born in the warm climate of California in 1975, Tiger's parents, Kutilda and Earl, took inspiration from their own names when they provided Tiger with his original name. From birth, before he became the Tiger Woods we know today, he was known as Eldrick Tont Woods. The unusual moniker began with the first letter of Tiger's father's name and concluded with the first letter of his mother's name.

Tont, which translates to 'firstborn' or 'beginning' in Thai, is a nod to Kutilda's heritage. She was originally from Thailand, where she and Earl met in 1968 when he was on a tour of duty. And it is in Earl's military heritage where Tiger's iconic adopted name originates.

Why Tiger Woods is Called Tiger

It's not his real name, but there's a reason behind it