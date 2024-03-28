Highlights Todd Boehly to step down as Chelsea chairman in 2027 after facing criticism for the Blues' poor form.

Clearlake Capital founders could take over, although it remains open as to who exactly will take on the role next.

Regardless of who comes in, the club's approach behind the scenes isn't expected to change dramatically.

According to reports, Todd Boehly will be removed as Chelsea chairman in 2027. The American has faced plenty of criticism since taking over in 2022.

He has been the public figurehead of the consortium which took over from Roman Abramovich, and holds a significant minority in the Premier League club. The majority share is held by Clearlake Capital, with founders of the private equity giant Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano holding over 50 per cent.

Boehly has not been a popular figure within English football, drawing the ire of both rivals and his own fanbase for spending vast amounts of money on new signings without appearing to have much of a plan. This has resulted in the club struggling for form, as they currently sit 11th in the English top flight.

Todd Boehly Expected to Depart After Five Years

Could return in 2032

As part of an "extraordinary agreement" the club’s American co-owners can pass the chairmanship between themselves every five years (per the Daily Mail). The report explains that this will happen at the end of the 2026-27 season when the first opportunity to do so arises.

Despite not being a majority owner, Boehly was given the chairman role first as part of the 2022 sale agreement. This meant that his group would be liable to pay any first losses in the event of a realisation or a sale.

But after five years in the role, Boehly will leave and make space for someone fresh to come in and take on the position of Chelsea chairman. The American billionaire could, however, potentially return in 2032.

It remains unclear if he, or Eghbali and co, would be open to that happening though. The Blues have had to repeatedly deny rumours of issues in the relationship between Boehly and Clearlake and it's claimed they instead "have a professional working partnership".

The report explains that the 50-year-old supposedly has a more long-term approach but Eghbali and Feliciano are under pressure from investors to deliver quicker results, which could explain any possible tension – although those close to Clearlake deny this, and insist they have a long-term focus as well.

Related Chelsea’s 34 signings under Todd Boehly ranked Ranking every signing that Todd Boehly has made since taking charge at Chelsea in 2022.

Who Could be the Next Chelsea Chairman

With a 61.5 per cent share in the club’s holding company, Eghbali or Feliciano of Clearlake Capital, could take the role themselves. While they may look for a third party to come in and take over instead. At the moment, no decision has been made.

Regardless of who arrives in West London, it's understood that there will not be a significant change in approach behind the scenes. For instance, a focus on signing young talent from across Europe would remain at the heart of the club's transfer policy.

This may come as worrying news for fans of Chelsea as that tactic has yielded poor results so far. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League last season, and after a summer spent signing young but unproven talent – such as Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Jackson, Carney Chukwuemeka and Moises Caicedo – little has improved.

The hierarchy at Stamford Bridge accept that mistakes have been made but feel as though the club are not far from a change in fortune. It's hoped that a number of fresh appointments into senior positions will yield improvements.