The 10-year, $375 million broadcasting reign of Tom Brady on Fox is set to begin with the 2024 NFL regular season just around the corner. When the initial schedule was released, it was confirmed that Brady's official debut as Fox's lead NFL analyst would be when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 on September 8, 2024.

Back in February, Brady had mentioned in an interview with Colin Cowherd that Fox was willing to give him his first opportunity in this upcoming season. With an official date now on the books, it has become inevitable that the greatest QB to grace the gridiron will slowly emerge as one of the best broadcasters of all time.

Why Brady will deliver on his $375 million dollar deal

There is a combination of precedent and passion that will allow for Brady to succeed

More often than not, QBs tend to make for great broadcasters. Troy Aikman, Phil Simms, Don Meredith, etc., the list goes on. Armed with an understanding of the game and how it should be played at the highest levels, there's no reason as to why Brady can not easily become one of the next great QBs to find a successful career in broadcasting.

Historical precedent aside, Brady appears to be taking the opportunity seriously, showing great reverence for both those watching at home and the game itself.

Obviously, the job in and of itself is a great undertaking, as it presents Brady with the opportunity to dominate another level of football well into the later stages of his life. Should he manage to actually become a successful and long-term broadcaster, the stamp that he'll have left on the game would be even more tremendous than it is right now.

Fox has provided him with ample time to prepare

After his booth debut in June, it became clear that Brady has put the work in

Presumably, to get him ready for the big leagues, Fox scheduled Brady to make his debut in the booth at the 2024 UFL Championship. He was featured in the booth alongside Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt and also performed the honor of delivering the MVP award to Adrian Martinez during the post-game broadcast.

It's well known that Brady will take everything he does seriously, so it should come as no surprise to see him and Fox willing to put the necessary time and work into developing an enjoyable product. That effort is already beginning to pay dividends, as the UFL 2024 championship game scored its highest ratings of the modern era.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brady's 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox makes him the highest-paid sports commentator ever.

When the Cowboys and Browns kick off in Cleveland, fans at home are likely to enjoy the added depth and analysis that Brady will likely bring to the broadcast.

