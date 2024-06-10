This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Tom Heaton has been added to the England set-up for the European Championship, with the Manchester United veteran taking on the role of training goalkeeper in Germany. Heaton will support Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson at the tournament, and, at 38, adds experience to a group that has just lost one of its most senior players in Harry Maguire.

"Incredibly honoured to be asked by Gareth to join the squad," Heaton wrote on X. "To get the call to go to a major tournament, to help in anyway I can and pass on my experience, is a proud moment. We have a great squad, I’m excited and can't wait to join the group."

Why Heaton Has Been Called Up

Southgate explains decision

England manager Gareth Southgate said: Gareth Southgate said: "I am really pleased Tom has agreed to join us in Germany. Experience tells us that a tournament can put a lot of demand on our goalkeeping group led by Martyn Margetson. Tom will play an invaluable role on the training pitch supporting Jordan, Aaron and Dean.

"Off the field as someone we all know well, he will add to the positive environment we are always looking to create. We are grateful to Manchester United for their support in making this happen."

Heaton won three caps for England earlier in his career, all while he was at Burnley. The goalkeeper went to Euro 2016 as one of the back-up 'keepers to Joe Hart, and was also part of the Three Lions' squad for the Nations League Finals in 2019.