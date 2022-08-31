Highlights Huddlestone offered crucial experience as a coach for United's Under-21s, even scoring important goals for the team.

Despite his age and a late start to the 2023/24 season, Huddlestone has been a key player for the Under-21s.

The ex-England midfielder impressed fans with his spectacular assists and valuable guidance to the club's youngsters.

Former Tottenham and Hull City star Tom Huddlestone will always be one of the Premier League's 'the streets will never forget' players. The former England international, who made his top flight debut at the age of 20, was an absolute engine in midfield during his playing days.

During his spells with Derby, Spurs, and Hull City, Huddlestone would only make 242 Premier League appearances as constant injury issues hindered his playing time. Unfortunately, as a result, he was never quite able to fulfil the remarkable potential he showed as a budding youngster - but that certainly didn't stop him from giving us some wonderful memories.

The midfield powerhouse was lethal from outside the box, could strike a ball exceptionally well, and always had a screamer or two in him. After leaving Hull City in 2017, the Englishman spent three years at Derby before returning to Hull for a short stint. After leaving the Tigers, many assumed he would call it quits; however, he went on to take up a surprising new role at Manchester United.

Tom Huddlestone's Premier League stats Appearances 242 Goals 12 Assists 24 Wins 85 All statistics via Premier League (and correct as of 20/02/2024)

Why Huddlestone is playing for Man Utd U21s

The rules state that he can play for United's youth side

The former England international was appointed as player-coach for Manchester United's Under-21s in August 2022, taking over the position previously held by Paul McShane. By working with the other coaches, he's been able to pass on his valuable experience to the Red Devils' youngsters, both in training and even during matches.

Huddlestone was signed under the agreement that he wouldn't be part of the first-team squad, and would be available exclusively to the Under-21s to provide in-game coaching, as well as tuition to the club's youngsters during the week. According to the Metro, his main focus was to raise standards in training.

The veteran is allowed to play for Man Utd's youth side, despite being in his late 30s, because teams are currently permitted to name five over-age players in their Under-21 Premier League 2 and Papa Johns Trophy squads. Former Premier League midfielder Jay Spearing, 35, has featured for Liverpool's Under-21s in a similar role over the past couple of years. It's an odd sight, and one that understandably puzzles many football fans, but the rules state that it's allowed.

How the move to Man Utd came about

Recommended by Paul McShane

On how the shock move to United came about, Huddlestone admitted on Soccer AM that the job came as a surprise, commenting: "It was quite random, to be fair. Paul McShane, who I played with at Hull, did the role last year before retiring. He then put my name forward, and it was midway through pre-season when I got the phone call (offering me the job)."

He added: "The first week (in the job) the first team were away so there were no eyes on me or any pressure like that. It's a big old building, so I was saying to Macca (McShane) 'I'm just going to shadow you for the first week'. But the five or six coaches I'm working with daily are top-notch and really helpful for me, coming from that playing side into a sort of hybrid role.

"When you're on the pitch you're expected to give a bit of info so it's similar to that really. The hardest part is mindset-wise, remembering that you're not fighting to stay in the team. You want to do as well as you can but you know your main job is to try and develop the players around you rather than try and stay in the team for the next game."

Huddlestone proves he's still got it

The midfielder shows that class is permanent

In his first season at the club, Huddlestone made 15 appearances in all competitions for United's Under-21s. After making his debut against Fulham, the midfielder went on to feature regularly for the side.

On October 4, 2022, he produced a moment of magic, conjuring up a brilliant assist for Alejandro Garnacho to score a goal against Barrow in the Papa John's Trophy. Two weeks later, he was at it again. In the second minute of stoppage-time with United trailing 2-1, the Englishman found Shola Shoretire inside the box with a pass that was the Oxford Dictionary definition of 'through the eye of a needle'. The young striker duly accepted the gift from his veteran teammate. Shoretire collected the ball, spun magnificently and fired it into the bottom corner to level the scores at Highbury Stadium.

Despite enjoying a successful campaign in his first season with the club, Huddlestone waited until the end of October 2023 to make his maiden appearance for the 2023/24 season. However, since the turn of the New Year, the former England international has featured regularly at the base of the Under-21s' midfield.

Huddlestone played a starring role for United's Under-21s as they overcame bitter rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Leigh Sports Village in a Premier League 2 encounter on February 19, popping up with the winning goal.