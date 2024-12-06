Tommy Fury has remarkably announced on his official Instagram account that he will no longer be fighting Darren Till in the New Year.

The two were set to face off on the Misfits Boxing promotion run by Fury's former opponent, KSI. However, the Brit has taken to social media to now announce that he WON'T be stepping in the ring with the former UFC fighter over fears that he won't follow the strict boxing rules.

The fight was scheduled to take place on the 18th of January in Manchester, but after a very heated and rather controversial press conference to promote the fight, it's now no longer happening, according to Fury himself.

Tommy Fury's Statement

The boxer took to Instagram to confirm his withdrawal

Writing on his Instagram Story, Fury said: "I can't believe l'm writing this, but I am now not fighting Darren Till on January 18th 2025. For the one simple reason being that Darren has stated over and over that he does not want to abide by professional boxing rules and that if he is losing the fight he will resort to kicking and other stupid MMA tactics.

"I am a professional boxer, I have been out of the ring for over a year and I wanted this to be a great BOXING fight for the fans. I have wasted weeks in training camp. We are working hard to get a new opponent and date. I promise to get a better opponent and better fight for you guys.

"Good news around the corner."

Tommy Fury's professional boxing record (as of 06/12/24) 10 fights 10 wins 0 losses By knockout 4 0 By decision 6 0

Darren Till Issues Response to Fury's Withdrawal

The UFC fighter has taken to X to respond

Posting a video of his own on his X account in response to the news, Till is clearly not happy with Fury's decision to withdraw. Accompanying the video is a post that reads: "Tommy Fury, you are the biggest s***house I have ever met in my life. Do not ever call yourself a fighter again. I was selling the fight to make me and you more money, you absolute empty head. Fighting family, my a**, you and you dad s***houses. I don’t need to throw kicks, you was getting knocked spark out, you divvy. We was making bank on this fight because of me, not you. I was building it. You should be fighting and should be thanking me… over and out… no one wants to fight me… Jake Paul, what are you up to, you big fat dummy?