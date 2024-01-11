Highlights Toni Kroos was booed by Saudi Arabian fans during the match because of his criticism of a player's transfer to the country's league.

Kroos described Gabri Veiga's move as "embarrassing," which angered Saudi fans and led them to voice their dissatisfaction.

Kroos expressed his belief that young players moving to Saudi Arabia for financial purposes is dangerous for football.

Toni Kroos is one of Real Madrid’s longest-serving and successful players, but that didn’t save the German midfielder from being booed during Wednesday night’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

Kroos entered the fray as a second-half substitute, replacing Luka Modric in the 67th minute, with the scores level at 2-2. Goals from Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy had cancelled out Mario Hermoso’s opener before Antoine Griezmann levelled the scores in the 37th minute.

Atletico were on course to secure a spot in Sunday’s final when Rudiger put the ball in his own net, but Dani Carvajal’s 85th-minute equaliser sent the tie to extra-time. Late goals from Joselu and Brahim Diaz then secured victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The reason Toni Kroos was booed

Saudi Arabian fans unhappy with his reaction to Gabri Veiga's transfer

The game was played at Al-Awwal Park at King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Kroos was loudly jeered by the crowd each time he touched the ball. This confused many football fans on social media, who couldn’t understand why the legendary midfielder was being singled out by the locals.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the reason stems from his reaction to a transfer that was finalised in the summer of 2023. After Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga became the latest talent to switch Europe for the riches of Saudi Arabia, Kroos made his feelings crystal clear, describing the move as “embarrassing”. The Saudi Arabians clearly hadn’t forgotten his comments and voiced their dissatisfaction.

Kroos: Everyone goes to Saudi Arabia for money

On his podcast, Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos explained why he wasn’t a fan of young footballers moving to Saudi Arabia for financial purposes. "Everyone goes there for the money. You can find that good or not," the World Cup winner said, per Goal.

"What I just roughly differentiate is, for example, a change from Cristiano [Ronaldo] or [Karim] Benzema, who are heading there towards the end of their career. They've won everything, have legendary status, achieved everything and then let their careers coast to a halt and take this unbelievable money with them.

"What I have a problem with are the 26, 27, 28-year-olds, who have absolutely top quality, play in top clubs in Europe and have the chance to achieve that in the next three or four years what others who are going there have already achieved. I'm not a fan of that. It's an incredibly bad example for a lot of young youth players that the motivation is money. I think it's a pity for everyone who puts sporting thoughts to the back of their minds in the absolute top football age. That's just not a good role model for me and a danger for the football of the future.”

Kroos was photographed not celebrating with his teammates after the victory over Atleti and wrote a message laced with sarcasm on X (formerly Twitter) about the fans inside the stadium. “That was fun today! Amazing crowd,” he wrote, alongside an emoji.

Carlo Ancelotti confused by Kroos reception

Real Madrid boss: 'I don't understand it'

Meanwhile, Ancelotti told reporters that he was puzzled by the hostile reception for the midfielder. “I don’t understand it,” the Italian coach told reporters, per The Athletic, “I don’t think Kroos understood it either.”

Kroos and his Real Madrid teammates will now face either Barcelona or Osasuna in this weekend’s Spanish Super Cup final. It’s safe to assume that Kroos can expect a similar reception in that game if he plays.