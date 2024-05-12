Highlights The Bears selected Iowa punter Tory Taylor with their fourth-round pick, receiving criticism for using premium draft capital on a special teams player.

NFL punters have improved over time and the pool of capable players has grown, diminishing the value of using high draft picks on the position.

Taylor could be a long-term starter in Chicago, but the Bears missed an opportunity to further enhance their team after selecting Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze.

By the conclusion of the first round of the NFL Draft, most pundits had placed the Chicago Bears on their shortlist of winners.

It isn't hard to see why - the team used the first overall selection on generational quarterback prospect Caleb Williams, and then sat patiently and waited for wide receiver Rome Odunze, who led all players in college football with 1,640 receiving yards on the year.

Their offense should be completely transformed this year after also bringing in Shane Waldron to serve as offensive coordinator under incumbent head coach Matt Eberflus. Williams was immediately named the starting quarterback of a franchise that has never had a 4,000 yard passer, though he should have every chance to cross that threshold with the Bears' selection of Odunze (and their trade for Keenan Allen earlier in the offseason).

However, the Bears ended the draft with only five total selections, and they ended up using one of them on Iowa punter Tory Taylor. It's hard to say they lit the pick on fire by selecting the best punter in the nation, but there are far better uses of a fourth-round selection than drafting a special teams player.

Chicago's draft class won't hinge on Taylor's longevity in the NFL - it's up to Williams (and to a lesser extent, Odunze) to determine the fate of the franchise - but he'll need to immediately become one of the league's premier punters to justify his lofty draft position.

Taylor Is Great, But So Are Most Modern Punters

The most prolific legs in league history are almost all active players

The Bears took Taylor No. 122 overall after he broke the 85-year-old NCAA single-season record for punting yards (though one could feasibly argue that was due more to the laughable state of Iowa's offense than Taylor's prodigious talents). The previous record was 4138 yards, set by Johnny Pingel in 1938 for Michigan State; Tory Taylor finished with 4479 punt yards (93 punts, 48.2 yards average).

It was the earliest selection made on a punter since 2019, when the San Francisco 49ers spent pick No. 110 on Mitch Wishnowsky, who remains with the team but has yet to make a Pro Bowl.

The issue with the Bears' selection isn't that Taylor is a bad player (far from it), but rather that the value of the pick is horrendous. Punters have only gotten better over the years, as active NFL punters hold eight of the top ten spots in NFL career yards per punt average, led by two-time NFL All-Pro A.J. Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders, who has averaged 48.2 yards per punt through his first five NFL seasons.

Over the last three years, the punter on the NFL All-Pro First-Team has been an undrafted player: Cole in 2021 and 2023, and Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend in 2022.

And therein lies the problem with the Bears' pick: great punters are a dime a dozen nowadays. There's no need to cut to the front of the line by using premium draft capital to select one. The Bears only had one pick after their fourth-round selection (in the fifth round), but they easily could have traded back to accrue extra picks while still being in position to draft the best punter in college football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since the advent of the seven-round draft in 1994, only three NFL Drafts have gone by without at least one punter being selected: 1998, 2011 and 2017.

It's worth noting that none of the top five punters (in terms of punt volume) in league history are still active. There's something to be said for the Bears getting a guy who's proven capable of consistently booting the ball a mile while being asked to punt five-plus times a game.

NFL Career Punt Leaders Punter Years Punts Avg. Yards 1. Jeff Feagles 1998-2009 1,713 41.6 2. Andy Lee 2004-2022 1,466 46.7 3. Shane Lechler 2000-2017 1,444 47.6 4. Sean Landeta 1985-2005 1,401 43.3 5. Brad Maynard 1997-2011 1,339 41.8

However, deeper analysis merely reveals that this is just another trend in the modern punter market. Punters who can stick around until their 40s don't have as much value when every undrafted free agent at the position can punt the ball 50+ yards with ease. Once a punter begins to show signs of decline, the team can easily replace him with a number of youngsters with rocket-equipped legs.

In all likelihood, Taylor will prove to be a long-term starter in Chicago, and it's hard to fault the Bears for using a Day Three pick on a guy who could spend the next decade or more in the Windy City. However, the Bears had a chance to continue swinging for the fences after taking Odunze and Williams. They merely ended up settling for a single.

