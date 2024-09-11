Key Takeaways Sol Campbell joined Arsenal for free despite being a Spurs legend-in-the-making in 2001.

Campbell's lack of loyalty to Spurs and broken promises fueled fans' anger.

He has faced severe backlash from Spurs fans ever since, earning the unwanted nickname, 'Judas'.

Football is a trivial game. Actions speak louder than words – and fans act like one loss is the end of the world. To those who do not follow the sport, they might think these supporters are crazy, but - in the biggest grudge matches - defeat feels like a disaster. Epitomising this, the North London Derby brings out every emotion possible for both sets of fans.

Taking place between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, the two fanbases clash at least twice a season in an attempt to claim the north London bragging rights. Tackles fly in, red cards are thrown around and tensions flare up in the stands. It's one of the biggest derbies in British football.

Due to this, the thought of a player ever moving from Tottenham to Arsenal is a sin. It's forbidden – and fans will never forget. Sol Campbell, who is seen as one of the biggest traitors in the sport, made the crazy switch in 2001, so he is now one of the most-hated men in the Spurs fanbase. Here's why this hatred is still as fierce two decades later.

Campbell Joined Bitter Rivals Arsenal For Free

It's seen as one of the biggest moves a traitor can make

Before making the switch to the other side of north London, Campbell was seen as one of Spurs' greatest centre-backs of all time. He made 303 appearances over a nine-year period after progressing from the club's academy. The budding England international even won the 1999 League Cup with them. He was a hero, yet that quickly changed.

At the end of the 2000/01 campaign, Spurs finished 12th, whilst bitter rivals Arsenal finished second – 10 points behind champions Manchester United. Despite the disappointing position, Spurs were confident Campbell would renew his expiring deal and offered him a contract that would have seen him become the club's highest-paid player ever.

However, Campbell opted to move on, insisting he needed to play in one of the hardest competitions in the world – the Champions League – in an attempt to become a regular in the England squad. Even Three Lions manager Sven-Goran Eriksson advised him to move to a club in UEFA's most elite competition. It was heavily believed that Campbell would go abroad to Barcelona, so - as he was revealed in a press conference by Arsene Wenger - the world was shocked.

As the tensions kickstarted, Campbell's lack of loyalty to Spurs made fans even angrier. They believe they gave him everything needed to become one of their greatest players of all time, whilst his decision to leave on a free transfer only added fuel to the fire.

Campbell's Actions Made the Move Worse

The centre-back didn't stick to his word

Spurs fans have always branded Campbell as a liar after he initially said he would stay at Spurs. "I'm not looking to move if they convince me about the future. Whether or not a new manager is in place is not a big thing for me. As long as the club is healthy and things are in place, then myself and other players will want to join Tottenham or continue with them," he said via Sky Sports.

"I want to stay at Tottenham."

Coupled with the fact he also said he would never play for Arsenal and that he was a 'Spurs fan', it's easy to see why those in N17 have hated him ever since. This betrayal bubbled into a dangerous cocktail of emotions when Campbell returned to White Hart Lane with the Gunners for the first time.

Campbell's Return to White Hart Lane

His first North London Derby as an Arsenal player was a frightening experience

On 17th November 2001, Arsenal travelled the short distance to Tottenham for the North London Derby. Everything chaotic ever connected with the famous fixture took place, as Campbell was on the receiving end of a barrage of insults.

During the warm-up, he was hissed, every touch was booed, and two bottles were thrown at him. During the match, fans held up signs which stated 'Judas', confirming that the Tottenham crowd thought he was a traitor of biblical proportions. Even his older brother Tony was pictured in the crowd shouting insults towards his sibling, symbolising the frantic nature of derby day. In the end, Spurs scored a late equaliser through Gus Poyet to draw 1-1.

Campbell is Keen to Move On

The hatred still exists to this day

However, Campbell always seemed to have the last laugh, as he won the Premier League twice – once unbeaten – and the FA Cup two times with the Gunners. The former centre-back has asked Spurs fans to let their hatred subside, but it seems unlikely that will be happening anytime soon. In Tottenham's opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League season, an away trip to Leicester City entirely unrelated to the Gunners or Campbell, Spurs supporters peppered the contest with sharp-tongued chants at Campbell's expense.

"It's almost as though people have forgotten how to be human," Campbell told The Guardian in 2023. "Wishing and hoping that someone is going to die? And you're going to be having a party? What world are we living in? I know football has its tribalism, but if no one around feels that this is unacceptable, well, we're in a really sorry place.