Tottenham Hotspur supporters rallied together and released yellow balloons as their side beat Manchester United 4-3 in the League Cup quarter-final in support of Emily Damari, a fan of the north Londoners, who is being held captive in Gaza.

Ange Postecoglou’s men managed to secure passage into the semi-finals, with their opponents later revealed as Premier League table toppers Liverpool, after a seven-goal thriller on home soil.

Dominic Solanke’s brace and Dejan Kulusevski’s strikes stormed the home outfit in front in the 54th minute before two mistake-ladened goals were gifted to the Red Devils. Skipper Son Heung-min was on hand to take the wind out of Ruben Amorim’s side’s sails by scoring directly from the corner flag.

A gesture from the home contingent, a plethora of yellow balloons were released in the seventh minute of the League Cup fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to The Mirror, hundreds of yellow balloons were let out into the sky to raise awareness of the last British-Israeli hostage, Emily Damari, and the other hundred captives currently in Gaza.

Emily was kidnapped on October 7 – after being taken from Kfar Aza kibbutz when she was allegedly shot in the hand, blindfolded and taken to Gaza - and has now been detained for 440 days. The 28-year-old was last seen alive on January 20.

Devoted to supporting Postecoglou’s men, Emily was a frequent visitor to the UK, and her mother has spoken of the heartbreak of her daughter's fate being currently unknown.

Emily’s mother, Mandy Damari, was born and raised in Beckenham, Greater London, and has recently said that her Spurs-supporting daughter enjoys her UK visits to see family and go shopping.

Speaking separately to the BBC, she said: “I fear that she’s dead. And if she’s not dead, she’s not getting enough food to eat, she’s not able to wash herself, drink water, she could be ill.

“She’s suffering from gunshot wounds to her and her leg… I worry every day, I worry every second because in the next second, she could be murdered, just because she’s there.”

This is not the first time that Tottenham supporters have come together to show their support for Emily and her family at such a worrying time. They held a rally outside their stomping ground before their clash with Aston Villa on 3 November to call for Emily’s release, all while distributing leaflets with her photo wearing a Tottenham scarf and chanting: “She’s one of our own.”

Elsewhere, her mother visited London earlier in December to meet with politicians and plead for more action to take place in order to bring her daughter and the other 100 remaining hostages safely back home.