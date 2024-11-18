Tottenham Hotspur have unveiled their new badge, which sees a subtle change from the logo fans have become used to over the past decades. While the design has changed many times over the north London club's history, the cockerel standing on top of a football has become synonymous with Spurs.

Supporters will be delighted to know the bird won't be going anywhere, and it will still be stood upon a football. Instead, a very minor detail has been removed from the crest. Since 2006, the club name 'Tottenham Hotspur' has been present below the logo, but that will no longer be the case going forward.

Related Why Ajax Have Decided to Permanently Change Their Club Badge The Dutch club have announced a change to their famous club logo.

Fabrizio Romano took to social media to confirm the new Spurs emblem, with the club confirming the change by saying:

“We have removed the curved Tottenham Hotspur text from beneath the cockerel. “This enables us to increase its scale across different environments and stand proud as a true icon for the club.”

The new direction is part of Tottenham's attempt to completely re-brand the club digitally. The club's website goes into more detail surrounding other alterations to its brand. As part of the announcement of the new crest, the club statement read:

"The world-famous cockerel stands prouder than ever and is supported by a silhouette version, along with the reintroduction of the THFC monogram and new colours, patterns and hallmarks linked to the Club’s heritage."

Spurs aren't the first Premier League side to alter their identity this season, as Liverpool changed their iconic badge before the start of the 2024/25 season to make the Reds more marketable to an online audience. This is a less extreme change and is unlikely to attract too much negative attention from supporters as the fundamental elements of the previous badge still remain.

Spurs have claimed to be a pioneer in modernising their badge, first doing so in 2006. The club website reads: "A Club of firsts, Tottenham Hotspur took an unprecedented step in 2006 to modernise its identity by simplifying the badge around its world-famous cockerel, that has since stood alone in minimalistic, iconic fashion and which other clubs are now doing."