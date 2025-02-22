Tottenham Hotspur have asked broadcasters in an email to no longer refer to them as 'Tottenham', preferring either 'Spurs' or 'Tottenham Hotspur', according to The Athletic.

It's hardly been a season that Spurs fans expected before it began. Injuries have completely derailed the Lilywhites’ campaign and, with just nine wins from 25 games, Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently 12th in the Premier League, having lost 13 of those matches.

Finally, it appears that some players are back to, or very close to being at, full fitness, with Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, James Maddison and many more having been forced to spend time on the sidelines due to injury. Spurs have won their last two Premier League matches, against Brentford and Man United, in hopes of returning to form.

Desperate for a trophy, Spurs’ only option now realistically lies in the Europa League, having exited both domestic cups. Now, it would appear the club, still under the ownership of Daniel Levy – who is a controversial figure in north London – have made a request to broadcasters about their name on television coverage.

Tottenham Hotspur or Spurs

Guidance offered by club to media

Per The Athletic, Spurs sent an email to broadcasters of the Premier League earlier in February, simply titled 'Tottenham Hotspur Naming Update', which read:

“Tottenham Hotspur have provided clarification regarding the club’s name. They have requested that the club are primarily known as Tottenham Hotspur, with Spurs being the preferred short version. The club have requested that they are not referred to as Tottenham.”

Why have Spurs made this request? The club’s explanation is simple: Tottenham is the name of the area, but not the name of the club itself.

From the ownership’s perspective, 'Spurs' is certainly a tag associated with the club that could generate revenue, as there are no other English clubs known by such a name. It stands out compared to the number of City’s, United’s and Albion’s that are within the English pyramid. As also explained in the article, Spurs have preferred not to be called just “Tottenham” since 2011.

Tottenham Hotspur's 24/25 Season So Far Competition Position/Phase Wins Draws Losses Points Premier League 12th 9 3 13 30 Europa League Round of 16 5 2 1 17 FA Cup Out 1 0 1 N/A League Cup Out 4 0 1 N/A

'Spurs', then, could offer the club a greater global reach as the name is recognisable to many, with or without reference to the area from which the club originate.

Tottenham, however, is an area that will forever be intrinsically linked to the club. The Lilywhites have never played anywhere but north London, excluding their brief stay at Wembley while their spectacular new stadium was built. Tottenham may be the location, but a mention of the place’s name will immediately make somebody think of the football team.

For Levy to seemingly hope for a move away from being known by the place from which they originate is to make another decision that fans will view as controversial. While broadcasters have acknowledged and taken on board what has been asked of them, it remains to be seen just how much fan reaction there is to the decision taken by the club.

