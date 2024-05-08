Highlights Spurs U21s topped Premier League 2, but the new format means no direct title this season.

Play-offs now decide the champion and Spurs face Liverpool in the quarterfinals after 4-3 win over Aston Villa.

Changes made for the 2023/24 season introduced play-offs and more games for development of youth.

Despite finishing at the top of the Under 21’s version of the top tier, known as the Premier League 2, Tottenham Hotspur’s youth side are not being crowned champions thanks to a completely new format for the current season.

The last trophy that the north Londoners got their hands on was after their League Cup triumph over Chelsea in 2008 – and despite boasting some of England’s finest talents in Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Harry Kane, they have failed to add to their trophy cabinet.

In fact, the club’s last league title came in 1961, though their Under-21 outfit have technically won the Premier League 2. With Wayne Burnett in charge, the Tottenham youngsters’ 14 wins and four draws from 20 games saw them chalk up 46 points – but they still have some work to do in order to be crowned champions.

Why Tottenham’s Under-21s Are not Crowned Champions

Top 16 teams go into the play-offs

As underlined by popular Spurs YouTuber and podcaster Chris Cowlin on X (formerly Twitter), for the 2023/24 season, a grand total of 26 teams made up of clubs with Category One Academies were tasked with playing 20 games – all against sides placed in the same division.

The new format not only gets rid of both promotion and relegation for teams at the top and bottom of the 26-strong rankings, but the winner of the league title will be decided through a play-off campaign, where the 16 of the highest-ranked sides will compete for gold.

All play-off ties are decided over one leg, which means the team ranked highest in the division have the luxury of playing at their home ground. Thanks to their table-topping form, Spurs entered the play-offs as the highest seed, meaning they locked horns with 16th-placed Aston Villa in their first game. Tottenham won their fixture against the Midlands side 4-3, and they will now face Liverpool in the next round.

The final of the play-offs will take place between 24 and 27 May 2024, with the winner lifting the trophy, which was won by none other than Manchester City last season, no matter their concluding league position. Any team that finished between first and 16th place in the Premier League 2 has the opportunity – should the play-offs go in their favour – of reigning victorious overall.

Premier League 2 - Last Five Winners Season Winner 2022/23 Manchester City 2021/22 Manchester City 2020/21 Manchester City 2019/20 Chelsea 2018/19 Everton

Why The Changes Were Made Pre-2023/24

Increased number of games

Following an extensive review of Player Development Programme (PDP) competitions, the changes were made ahead of the current season, allowing all competing teams to get to grips with the fresh, yet initially confusing, structure of the Premier League 2.

The aforementioned alterations were made on the back of the feeling that removing the prospect of relegation introduced ‘positive jeopardy’ by supporting clubs making development-first decisions, all while minimising the impact of relegation on future groups of U21 players.

It also meant that the experience of playing in a play-off setting was given to a larger number of youth football hopefuls, while also giving teams a greater breadth of fixtures. Beforehand, Division 1 teams played just 13 games, while those in Division 2 were reduced to 10 league outings.

The top 12 places also offer an extra incentive. Those who finish between first and 12th have qualified for next season’s Premier League International Cup, where they will get the chance to take on other leading Under-23 sides from across Europe.