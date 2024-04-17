Highlights Tottenham's Champions League aspirations depend on results in the Premier League and rival clubs' European performances.

Tottenham Hotspur, currently residing fifth in the Premier League, will benefit from Arsenal winning their second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich. The Gunners have the small matter of an Allianz Arena visit to handle after settling for a 2-2 draw on their own turf on Tuesday 9 April and a win for the home side could aid Tottenham’s dreams of qualifying for Europe’s top tier competition next season.

As things stand, both Ange Postecoglou’s side and high-flying Aston Villa are embroiled in a battle for top four credentials. Finishing just behind the leading trio Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool will guarantee a spot on Europe’s top table. This year, however, a fifth Champions League vacancy could be awarded to the Premier League, all dependent on UEFA coefficient – and Arsenal’s fixture against Die Roten could prove to be critical.

Tottenham and Aston Villa - Remaining Premier League Fixtures Gameweek Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 34 N/A Bournemouth (H) 35 Arsenal (H) + Chelsea (A) Chelsea (H) 36 Liverpool (A) Brighton (A) 37 Burnley (H) + Manchester City (H) Liverpool (H) 38 Sheffield United (A) Crystal Palace (A)

How the European Performance Spots are Calculated

Points given based on club performances in Europe

Spots in the continent’s most coveted club competition are issued to the two countries whose clubs have performed the best in European competition across the current season – 2023/24.

Fundamentally speaking, the ‘European Performance Spots’ are calculated by the “association club coefficient” for the current campaign. From a Premier League standpoint, all English clubs left in European competition – Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City to name a few – simply earn coefficient points from their performances on the European stage.

In terms of how points are awarded for draws and wins and for progressing in the competitions. From the group stage onwards, each club in Europe receives 2 points for every win and the solitary point for a draw. Bonus points are then up for grabs for any team that reaches each stage of the knockout rounds: 1.5 points in the Champions League, 1 point in the Europa League and 0.5 points in the Europa Conference League.

When the points are all tallied up, the total number is then divided by the number of clubs from each nation in European competition – which is eight in terms of England – in order to procure the association coefficient for 2023/24.

The Race for the Extra Champions League Spot

Germany are just in front of England as things stand

In previous seasons, only four Premier League teams have been granted a spot in the Champions League – those that finish in the top four spots. Thanks to UEFA’s new innovation, there is every chance that England’s top flight could be awarded an extra Champions League place, boosting their participant numbers to five - but the stars have to align for that to happen.

As things stand, Italy appear to boast one of the “European Performance Spots” with the other up for grabs for either England or Germany with the latter fractionally as we head into the second leg of the European – both the Champions League and the Europa League - quarter-finals.

Assocation Club Coefficents - 2023/24 Position Country Coefficient 1 Italy 18.428 2 Germany 17.214 3 England 16.750 4 Spain 15.250 5 France 15.062

Rather poetically, the latest round of European fixtures includes a two-pronged battle between English and German sides – Bayern Munich vs Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham United. As such, the outcomes of the aforementioned ties could have a massive part to play in the race for the extra spot.

If Arsenal and Manchester City are able to triumph over Bayern and Real Madrid, respectively, either Tottenham or Aston Villa will have a superior chance of securing qualification for the Champions League next term.

Harry Kane’s Focus Remains on Beating Arsenal

'I know there will be a lot of Spurs fans watching'

Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer, Harry Kane, could – in theory – inflict more damage onto his former side’s Champions League aspirations with a win over Arsenal. Ahead of Bayern’s second leg against Mikel Arteta’s side, the striker was quizzed about Bundesliga’s status compared to the English top tier.

The reporter also asked about his thoughts regarding his chance to make it more difficult for Tottenham – a side he played 435 games for – to reach the Champions League next season should Bayern secure passage into the semi-finals of this season’s rendition of the competition.

“I don’t really know how to answer that. Of course, I think the Bundesliga has been a great experience for me so far and I think you’ve seen, like I touched on at Leverkusen, I’ve had an amazing year not just in the Bundesliga but in Europe. You’ve got some top, top teams in this competition. “Of course I know there will be a lot of Spurs fans watching as well hoping that Bayern Munich go through tomorrow night. But I can’t focus on that. All I can do is try and beat the team in front of us – and that’s Arsenal.”

The talismanic Englishman was on target for Thomas Tuchel’s side in the first leg, scoring from 12 yards out to give his side the lead. Looking to add to his 23/24 tally, which currently stands at 39 goals in the same number of games, Kane mentioned he will do all he can to better his current employers’ chances of getting through.