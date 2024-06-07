Highlights England put in a lacklustre performance against Iceland, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at Wembley.

Trent Alexander-Arnold showed why he is so important to the country in his cameo off the bench.

His showing demonstrates why he needs to start for England at Euro 2024.

England had a bit of a nightmare in their preparation for Euro 2024 when they were beaten by Iceland 1-0 at Wembley on Friday night. It was a lacklustre and uninspired performance from the Three Lions, but there is one huge lesson to be learned coming out of the game and that is that Trent Alexander-Arnold must start for England when they face off against Serbia in their opening game of the European Championships on June 16.

After a stellar performance against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Monday, the Liverpool man was left on the bench when the Three Lions kicked off against Iceland on Friday. He came on in the second half, though, and while he played around half an hour of football, that was all fans needed to see to know that Trent belongs in the starting lineup and the difference he makes to the team is way too drastic for him to be watching from the sideline.

There are so many impressive midfielders currently in the team that will be on the plane to Germany this summer, but if the last two friendlies have shown us anything, it's that he is a cut above the rest in terms of what he offers and if Gareth Southgate wants to succeed, he would be wise to get the Liverpool star involved from the off.

Trent Showed How Creative He Is in Limited Minutes

He came on and created more chances for his side than anyone else

One of England's biggest issues against Iceland was their inability to really create many chances. The whole side really struggled to make anything happen in the final third, and it led to a very frustrating night in front of goal. With the level of attacking talent in the team, it's unacceptable for them to have such a lack of spark going forward.

Trent came on in the second half with around 30 minutes left to play in the game, and he quickly showed that he had what the rest of the side was missing. In his limited minutes, he created three chances for the team, more than anyone else throughout the entire 90 minutes and in that brief spell, looked more capable of making something happen for his team than any of his teammates.

It's not the first time, either. The nation's friendly against Bosnia on Monday saw them brush their opponents aside with a 3-0 victory, but it was far from the walk in the park that it looks like on paper. They struggled for the most part throughout that match too, but Trent again stood out.

Trent Looked Great Against Bosnia Too

His creativity is unparalelled in this England squad

While they beat Bosnia 3-0, the Three Lions had a tough time breaking the nation down. While stars like Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins struggled, Alexander-Arnold was a standout for his excellent work in the middle of the park and the manner in which he unlocked the Bosnia defence with some pretty incredible passes.

The Liverpool man has earned a reputation for being one of the best playmakers in football today and that was on display against Bosnia as he played some sublime balls that his teammates should have done better with. He even got on the scoresheet with a nicely taken volley late in the contest to put the icing on the cake of a fine showing.

Trent is the Perfect Partner for Rice

He should start in midfield

For a while, Alexander-Arnold's place in the England national team was up in the air. Considering he plays predominantly as a right-back for Liverpool, it seemed unlikely that he'd ever get into the England side with Kyle Walker occupying that role. He's since shown just how good he is when moved into midfield, though, and he'd be the perfect man to play alongside Declan Rice.

The two match up very nicely together, and Trent truly is an X-Factor with his passing ability and the difference that could make between England making it far in the tournament and possibly even winning it, or crashing out early and completely underperforming expectations is undeniable.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 25 England appearances, Trent Alexander-Arnold has eight goal contributions

There are a number of impressive young players that are in with a shout of playing in midfield for the Three Lions during Euro 2024. Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton have both shone recently, but Alexander-Arnold is head and shoulders above the rest and if the two pre-tournament friendlies have shown us anything, it's that he is far too good to be left out of the team.