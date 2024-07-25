Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold has always worn the number 66 shirt due to tradition and continuity within Liverpool.

His likelihood of keeping or changing his shirt number remains uncertain even as his career progresses.

There is speculation about Alexander-Arnold potentially moving to Real Madrid, but it is unknown if he would change his shirt number.

Since making his professional debut for Liverpool back in 2016, Trent Alexander-Arnold has made more than 300 appearances for his boyhood club. In this time, he has won seven major honours, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later. Plenty has changed during his fairytale first-team career, but his shirt number has remained the same.

In one of his first appearances for the first team in a pre-season friendly, the academy graduate was given the number 66 shirt. Alexander-Arnold's game has significantly developed in recent years, evolving from a classic overlapping full-back into an inverted creator, making him one of Liverpool's key players under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

An established England international and Liverpool's vice-captain, Alexander-Arnold is still wearing the unusually high digit. Here's why he has always had 66 on the back of his shirt and whether that could change in the future.

Related Liverpool Will Want Quick Answer on Alexander-Arnold Future Real Madrid have been linked with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer

Why Alexander-Arnold Wears Number 66

Liverpool's staff didn't want the youngster to get ahead of himself

For Liverpool's youth teams, Alexander-Arnold wore a range of shirt numbers, including two, 15, 17 and 18. When he played his first pre-season friendly for the first team in 2015, the young right-back wore a number two shirt with no name on the back. However, the following summer, when they played Tranmere Rovers, Lee Radcliffe, Liverpool's kit management coordinator, gave him the number 66. In an interview with the club on the official website, Radcliffe explained his reasoning:

"When we get any young lads that come down from the academy, we always deliberately try to give them a high-ish number. "We don't like to give them a low number in case they sort of think they've made it straight away, if you know what I mean. "You pick it out because it's a free number and it's around that sort of number you think: 'We'll give that out because he's only just come down.'"

It is common for young players to wear a high number in the early stages of their career before asking for a lower one as they become more established. This has not been the case for Alexander-Arnold, who continues to wear 66 for his boyhood club. Radcliffe added:

"We always used to keep his training kit and match shirt until the last minute in case we got that call: 'Trent wants his number lowering'. "It's just never happened, and he's obviously happy with it. "Now, because it's actually been kept by Trent, I think it's already quite an iconic number, and it's only going to become more iconic, I suppose, as the years go by and the more games Trent plays."

Trent Alexander-Arnold Shirt Numbers for Liverpool Season(s) Team(s) Shirt Number(s) 2014/15 Liverpool U18, U19 and U21 15, 17 and 18 2015/16 Liverpool U18 and U21 2 2016/17 Liverpool First Team and U23 66 and 2 2017/18 Liverpool First Team and U23 66 and 2 2018-2024 Liverpool First Team 66

Related Why Seats at Anfield Have Been Covered Amid Trent Alexander-Arnold Theory Liverpool fans thought they'd figured out why seats were covered inside the stadium - turns out they were wrong.

Likelihood of a Number Change

Alexander-Arnold's 66 won't be available if he moves to Real Madrid

Close

Whether the right-back keeps his number or changes it in the coming years remains to be seen. In February 2020, he was asked by a fan during a Twitter (X) Q&A whether he would keep number 66 for the entirety of his career. His reply was simply: "I don't know to be honest."

With only 12 months remaining on his current contract for Liverpool, there is speculation surrounding whether Alexander-Arnold will still be at the club in a year's time. There are multiple reports confirming that Real Madrid are "monitoring" the 25-year-old, but the hierarchy at Liverpool are keen on getting the right-back to sign a new deal.

In the event that he does move to the 15-time Champions League winners, Alexander-Arnold would not be allowed to keep his 66 shirt. La Liga regulations stipulate that players in the first-team squad must choose a digit between one and 25. Even if Alexander-Arnold were to circumvent the rules by registering himself in the reserve team, the highest number available is 50.

It is worth noting that Alexander-Arnold has worn a variety of different numbers on the back of his shirt for England. In fact, he has worn 12 different numbers for his country, including eight, which he donned at Euro 2024 as he was moved into a central midfield role.

Related Liverpool 'Anxious' Over £180,000-a-Week Star's Future Liverpool are fearful of being unable to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold after Real Madrid have shown interest

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and Liverpool's official website.