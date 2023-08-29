Highlights The Dallas Cowboys acquired Trey Lance, giving up only a fourth-round pick for a former first-round draft pick with potential to be a starter.

Trey Lance's presence provides insurance for the Cowboys if Prescott doesn't re-sign.

Trey Lance has untapped potential and the opportunity to learn from Dak Prescott, with the potential of becoming a valuable contributor to the Cowboys' success.

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a stunning trade before the 2023 NFL season by acquiring Trey Lance for a fourth-round pick. This was a shocking move for both the Cowboys and their trade partners, the San Francisco 49ers. Lance was a former first-round NFL Draft pick that the 49ers traded a lot to bring in, but he never could hold onto a job as a starter because of injuries. Making the situation worse is the fact that the 49ers picks turned into Jaylen Waddle in the 2021 NFL draft and Tyreek Hill via trade. San Francisco also missed out on drafting Micah Parsons, Ja'Marr Chase, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

In the end, San Francisco sent him to Dallas just two years after drafting him, returning a fraction of the draft capital that the 49ers spent to get him. It looks like this trade was a steal for the Cowboys.

Dallas got Trey Lance at a major discount

Credit: © Stan Szeto / USA Today

The San Francisco 49ers had a choice in the 2021 NFL Draft. They were looking to select Trey Lance or Mac Jones. Lance showed tremendous promise during his time in a Bison uniform with North Dakota State, while Jones excelled with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Trey guided the Bison to a 2020 NCAA Division I Football Championship, and Mac Jones lead the Crimson Tide to a 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship. Jones set new records for completion percentage and passer rating, but Lance was considered a superior athlete who could get yards on the ground as well as in the air.

The 49ers chose Lance over Jones, moving up to select him third overall in the 2021 draft. To do so, San Francisco traded their first-round NFL Draft picks in 2021, 2022, and 2023, along with their third-round pick in 2022. Mac went to the New England Patriots at 15th overall.

Considering the significant draft capital the 49ers spent to move up in the draft and select Trey, the Cowboys got an absolute steal by spending a fourth-rounder for a potential starter in the near future.

Trey Lance could be great insurance for Dak Prescott's eventual exit

Credit: © Kyle Terada / USA Today

When the Dallas Cowboys traded for Trey Lance it was a surprise move, especially since he told the San Francisco 49ers that he didn't want to be a third-string quarterback for another team. That's exactly what he will be now that he's with the Cowboys: playing third-string quarterback behind starter Dak Prescott and proven backup Cooper Rush.

One of the first things that Cowboys fans considered when analyzing the trade was Prescott's upcoming contract, which could create potential issues. In 2024, the Cowboys will owe Prescott $59.4 million against the salary cap. This will also be his final year with a no-trade and no-tag clause, so he'll hit the market as an expensive free agent.

It took nearly two years to get Prescott signed to a four-year, $160 million contract, so there are concerns about negotiating a new contract after this season ends. However, with Lance signed for the next couple of years to a more reasonable deal, the Cowboys will have a potential fallback if Dak doesn't sign a new deal with Dallas.

When asked about this, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Prescott had nothing to do with signing Lance. "This gives Trey not only what he got in San Francisco, but he [joins], in my mind, one of the finest quarterback rooms there is because Dak Prescott is in it," Jones said (via NBC Sports). Jones might be playing coy, but the truth is that Trey Lance could benefit from learning the craft from Dak to become a key contributor in the near future.

Trey Lance has a lot of unexplored potential

Credit: © Kyle Terada / USA Today

Jerry Jones mentioned that bringing in Trey Lance gives the Dallas Cowboys what they always try to get - a big, physical player from the NFL Draft. The Cowboys got their wish for the relatively minor value of a fourth-round pick. Coincidentally, the Cowboys didn't get Dak in the first round. Dallas drafted Prescott in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in 2016. Since replacing Tony Romo, Prescott has thrown for 9,376 yards with 70 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He's also been productive on the ground, rushing for 2,532 yards and four touchdowns. In his time as an NFL starting QB, Prescott has produced first-round results as a fourth-round pick, a similar goal that Dallas now has for Trey.

What the Cowboys have in Lance is a type of quarterback who could use foot speed to create problems for defenses. Prescott is athletic and can run with the ball, but lately, he has slowed down his scrambling to avoid further injuries. Backup Cooper Rush is a pocket passer, and when Prescott is out injured, Rush is mostly a game manager who hands the ball off and tosses short passes. Jones wants Lance to be more than a third-string quarterback, someone who can run the ball well and pass with good efficiency, similar to Trey's standout year in college.

Trey hasn't been given a chance to use his athleticism for an extended time at the NFL level. Injuries limited him to only 102 passing attempts and five TDs with 235 rushing yards and a single rushing TD. Lance had a chance to work with and learn from winning quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, who was given pointers by Tom Brady. Without the massive expectations that the 49ers had for their third overall pick, Trey Lance will have an opportunity to learn from Prescott and focus on becoming an NFL quarterback, instead of being relied on to lead a team to the promised land.

Trey Lance is still very young and could take this opportunity to reset, regain confidence, and re-learn his craft. Dak Prescott, two-time Pro Bowler and 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year, could be an ideal teacher for Trey. If Trey progresses quickly in practice, he could win the QB2 spot from Cooper Rush with an eye on becoming Dak's replacement. Of course, Trey could also end up cut from Dallas in two years if things don't work out.

Considering that Dallas spent a fourth-round pick for a potential NFL QB with a small cap hit of $940,000 in 2023 and $5.3 million in 2024, Lance could turn into a solid, high-value contributor for a team looking for their first Super Bowl championship since 1995.

