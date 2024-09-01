WWE fans noticed a missing figure during Saturday’s post-Bash in Berlin media scrum, as normal CCO Paul Levesque, better known as “Triple H”, wasn’t around to fulfil his normal responsibilities. Instead, undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes took the reins of discussing the event and clarified why popular figure Triple H had left the event early.

In America, and all around the world for that matter, a new academic year is fast approaching, and many young Americans are going off to college, having just graduated from high school over the summer. Cody “The American Nightmare” Rhodes confirmed that Triple H’s oldest daughter is one of those people about to embark on the next chapter of their life, and that “he has gone home to be part of that amazing life moment.”

Rhodes announced this news with a smile on his face and encouraged the journalists he was speaking to to applaud the actions of the family man, and they responded.

Aurora Rose Levesque is moving away to college, an emotional time for any parent, so Triple H and partner Stephanie McMahon are savouring the moment. It’s been a long time coming for the celebrity husband and wife, tying the knot all the way back in 2003, and since bringing three daughters into the world. As well as Aurora Rose, born in 2006, there’s also Murphy Claire, who was born in 2008, and their youngest, Vaughn Evelyn, who arrived in 2010.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Cody Rhodes has now won 50.3% of his WWE matches following Bash in Berlin.

Bash in Berlin a Huge Success For WWE

It became the highest-grossing arena show in WWE history

While filling in for Triple H, Cody Rhodes talked about the success of the Bash in Berlin event, as the WWE franchise continues to have one of its most successful periods. It was a landmark evening for the sport as it became the highest-grossing area event in WWE history. Cody seemed very proud to be standing in for Paul Levesque on such a big occasion, with the star saying “he loves this part” before discussing the current success of the franchise.

“It is the third time we’ve been able to say that this year,” he exclaimed, regarding an event being the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history. As he goes on to say, they set a new arena gate record with Backlash France, then again with Clash at the Castle, which was hosted in Scotland, and, of course, at this event hosted in Berlin. This shows the worldwide pull of the American franchise as they’ve been able to set all of these records over the pond in Europe.

It was also the 55th sellout WWE event this year, with a crowd of 13,149 attending, as they saw Cody Rhodes retain his title with a win over Kevin Owens despite an injured knee. Cody had a night to remember as he used ingenuity to regain his title, uncorking two early submission holds to keep his opponent guessing that aren’t typically moves we see from The American Nightmare. He also played that excellent role within the media scrum, standing in for Triple H, who we look forward to welcoming back at the Bad Blood event in Atlanta, Georgia next month.

Related Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary Release Date Confirmed This promises to be the most revealing look into McMahon's life that has ever been made public...

Elsewhere, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair righted the wrongs of Clash at the Castle by taking back the Women’s Tag Team Titles against the Unholy Union in a pulsating battle that could’ve gone either way.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Full Results