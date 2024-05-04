Highlights Troyes supporters directed their anger towards owners City Football Group during their recent match against Valenciennes.

Flares were thrown on the pitch and police stepped onto the field before the game was eventually abandoned.

The discontent stems from the club's mismanagement since CFG acquired it, with Troyes now facing a second relegation in as many years.

While all might be going well for Manchester City in the Premier League, the same cannot be said for all of their sister-clubs. All brought under the umbrella of the City Football Group (CFG), tensions between supporters of French side Troyes and their CFG owners reached boiling point on Friday night.

Facing Valenciennes in Ligue 2, hoping to get a vital win which would secure their survival, fans then caused chaos inside the stadium, throwing flares onto the pitch during the game and aiming chants of "Merci City" at their owners. Players were seen throwing flares back into the stands as police rushed onto the pitch, but the match was subsequently abandoned in the 89th minute.

The decision means that Troyes are on the brink of a second season of relegation in as many years, as they sit 17th in the table, seven points away from safety. But for fans, the trouble extends way beyond what has been a poor 2023/24 season.

Troyes Fans Furious Over Running of the Club

Particular anger over managerial appointment of Patrick Kisnorbo

City purchased a majority stake in Troyes back in September 2020 as part of the expansion of their multi-club model. Initially, fans might have been hopeful that ties to a successful Premier League team could bring good fortunes for them.

And initially, it did, as they secured promotion to Ligue 1 in the 2020/21 term. But things have taken a turn for the worse since then, and supporters have grown angry over how the club has been run.

In November 2022, despite being 13th in Ligue 1, the club sacked manager Bruno Irles, and replaced him with Patrick Kisnorbo. Irles would subsequently make claims in the media, saying that Troyes' ambitions were "incompatible" with what City were trying to accomplish.

And supporters were less than impressed with his replacement. Kisnorbo had previously been head coach at Australian side Melbourne City, who were also a part of CFG as of 2014, and reports suggested that the organisation's managing director, Ferran Soriano, was key to his arrival in France. Appointing from within proved to be deeply unpopular with fans, who protested at matches with banners and over reports that he refused to learn French.

Under Kisnorbo's guidance, the club stumbled towards relegation, ending the term on 24 points. Despite averaging just 0.58 points per match, he was not sacked until November 2023, as fans grew more disillusioned with the club and indeed their owners. Fan group Magic Troyes even boycotted games over the matter.

Transfer Policy Creates Further Pressure

Transfer of Savio to Man City especially scrutinised

What increased the toxicity of the relationship between Troyes fans and CFG, though, was the club's transfer policy. Having a club with the financial muscle of City behind them, allowed the club to spend €24m (£20.5m) on new signings in the summer of 2022, ensuring they had a higher net spend than all but three clubs in Ligue 1.

But none of their expensive signings have been given time to make an impact. Amar Fatah, signed from Swedish side AIK, played 19 minutes before being loaned to Lommel SK, a Belgian club owned by CFG. Jackson Porozo made 17 starts but was then loaned to Olympiakos and then Turkish side, Kasimpasa SK. And Ike Ugbo made nine starts before his loans to Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Savio's move to Troyes, though, has proven to be the most controversial and the most infamous. Signed from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro for £5.55m in 2022, making him their record signing, he is still yet to play for the French side. Having been loaned to PSV Eindhoven and currently on loan at La Liga high-flyers Girona, another CFG team, the Brazilian is set to move to Man City in the summer, having not played a game for his parent club Troyes.

The move has been subject to intense scrutiny, and supporters of Troyes were infuriated. Former player and France international Jerome Rothen told Diario AS, via GFFN, told CFG to "get out", stating that the Savio transfer highlighted everything that was wrong with the present ownership.

"He is a quality player who could have contributed things in Troyes… It makes me angry. Through this player, everything is summed up. They are using this club as a springboard for certain players."

Troyes Condemn Latest Protest

Everything that is happening off the pitch, combined with performances on it which has left the club facing relegation to the Championnat National, eventually culminated in the protests against Valenciennes. The club have since condemned the actions of supporters in a statement.

"Pyrotechnic devices were thrown from the stands onto the field on several occasions, which ultimately prevented the end of the match. These actions resulted in the referee having no choice but to suspend the match before its conclusion. "The context of fan disappointment does not excuse or mitigate this behavior, and we now await decisions from the football authorities."

Troyes are not the only French team to protest against multi-club ownership, though. Strasbourg fans have aimed protests at Chelsea owners BlueCo, demanding that they sell their majority stake in the club. It is unlikely, however, that either of the Premier League behemoths will relinquish control as they seek to build footballing empires across the globe.