Highlights Czechia and Turkiye have changed their names from the Czech Republic and Turkey for clarity in translation and to assert a sense of national identity.

Czechia made the name change in 2016, while Turkiye officially became the new name in 2021.

Both nations use the new names in most contexts, but the Czech Republic is still used for official purposes.

With Euro 2024 now well and truly underway, there has already been plenty to take note of. From stunning goals to Kylian Mbappe's broken nose, it's been a fascinating start to the tournament.

In Group F, however, there is something more subtle which may have caught the eye. Two of the teams appear to have different names. Indeed, Turkey and the Czech Republic are now being referred to as Turkiye and Czechia.

While this might seem unusual to fans from England, there is a very good reason behind the changes.

Why the Czech Republic Now Called Czechia

To avoid translation confusion

It actually turns out, this is not a new development for Czechia. Indeed, the nation formerly known as the Czech Republic officially changed their name way back in 2016. It came after a government request.

Per the Daily Mail, the thinking was to avoid confusion when the country's name was translated into other languages. It was felt that Czechia would be viewed as a more universal name across the globe.

Since then, their government has requested that people now use Czechia in relation to any sporting, literary, musical or media context. However, the Czech Republic is still used for official purposes.

Of course, before being known as the Czech Republic and then Czechia, the nation were referred to as Czechoslovakia. However, that change came when the country split in 1992, creating the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Czechia – coached by Ivan Hasek and captained by West Ham United ace Tomas Soucek – are in Group F alongside Portugal, Turkiye and Georgia.

Czech Republic's Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 18th June 2024 8pm Portugal Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig 22nd June 2024 2pm Georgia Volksparkstadion, Hamburg 26th June 2024 8pm Turkey Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Why is Turkey Now Called Turkiye

Assert sense of national identity

Turkiye's name change from Turkey has come a little more recently than Czechia's. Indeed, the government officially changed their name to Turkiye in 2021.

As with Czechia's reasoning, it was done to help avoid confusion when the word was translated into other languages. However, they also wanted to assert more of a national identity. Indeed, the primary intention was to help strengthen the connection between the country's international name and the Turkish language.

And, keeping the English language in mind, they also were conscious of the similarity between the country's name and the bird 'Turkey'. And so the change was made to reduce the association between the two.

Unlike Czechia – who keep the Czech Republic for official purposes – Turkiye have looked to abandon their former name completely and the new moniker is now used in all contexts. The change was granted by the United Nations, which is why you will now see Turkiye officially used on the TV screen for sports games, as well as in all diplomatic settings by international organisations.

Turkey, also in Group F, were viewed as dark horses at Euro 2020 but didn't pick up a single point as they finished last in their group. They'll be hoping to do much better this time around with key player Hakan Calhanoglu wearing the armband.