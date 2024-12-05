Liverpool and Manchester United are arguably the biggest rivals in English football, yet two United legends have their shirts proudly displayed in Anfield’s away dressing room. Over the past century, few rivalries have matched the intensity of this clash, with their encounters regarded as one of the biggest events on the football calendar.

After 215 meetings, United lead the head-to-head with 83 wins, while Liverpool have claimed victory 72 times, alongside 60 draws. With 39 league titles and nine Champions League trophies between them, they are by far the two most successful teams in England, too.

Given the bitter nature of this rivalry, the decision to honour two iconic United players by showcasing their shirts in the away dressing room raises an intriguing question: why do Liverpool choose to pay respect to recent Red Devils greats in such a symbolic manner?

Why Two Man United Shirts Are On Show At Anfield

Roy Keane and Cristiano Ronaldo are honoured on Merseyside

As part of Anfield tours, the shirts of Roy Keane and Cristiano Ronaldo are displayed on the dressing room wall alongside those of Lionel Messi, Cafu, and Xavi. This tribute stems from Jamie Carragher, who selected the United duo as two of the best players he faced during his illustrious Liverpool career.

Speaking to Football365 earlier this year, as per Liverpool Echo, Carragher said: "Ronaldo became a great player at United. In his last two years, he was the main man. But when he initially came in, United had so many great players that he wasn’t going to be one you built a team talk around. He never really gave us too many problems." He continued:

“It always fascinates me with Ronaldo – I would describe him as one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, but normally when other players fall into that category they’re goalscorers their whole life, from the first time they kick a ball. Ronaldo wasn’t. He almost made himself a goalscorer. That’s down to his work ethic and his mental strength. That, for me, has always been his biggest quality."

With Messi's shirt also being hung up in the same confined space, the Argentine icon's most recent visit to Anfield wasn't so successful. Within the kitchen area is a basic fridge which has several dints in the door. According to an LFC Stadium Tour guide, the damage was caused by the studs of Messi's boot.

The legendary forward failing to keep his temper after Barcelona famously saw a Champions League semi-final 3-0 first-leg lead sensationally overturned by Liverpool, in a 4-0 second defeat to the Reds in 2019, in what was one of Anfield's most famous European nights.