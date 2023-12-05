Highlights Tyreek Hill is on track to become the first WR in NFL history to reach 2,000 receiving yards in a single regular season, averaging 123.4 receiving yards per game.

Hill's upcoming matchups against the Titans, Ravens, and Cowboys will be crucial in determining if he can achieve this historic feat.

While facing tough defenses, Hill's performance against the Jets and his previous success against the Ravens give hope that he can maintain his impressive pace.

Averaging 123.4 receiving yards a game, Tyreek Hill is set to become the first WR in NFL history to touch 2,000 receiving yards in a regular season. Since joining the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Hill has been the most tantalizing talent in the league.

With 93 receptions and 1,481 receiving yards through Week 13 of the 2023 regular season, the Cheetah is on pace to finish with 2,098 receiving yards, which would blow Calvin Johnson's previous single-season mark of 1,964 in 2012 out of the water.

However, with three of the NFL's top five pass defenses remaining on the docket, Hill will need to pull out all the stops if he hopes to cement himself as one of the greatest receivers in the game's history.

Tyreek Hill's remaining opponents

Hill and the Dolphins will take on 4 top 10 pass defenses in the final 5 weeks

It's certainly a mixed bag the rest of the way for Hill and the Dolphins. The upcoming Week 14 contest against the Tennessee Titans is arguably the last "gimmie" of the season. The Titans rank 22nd in passing yards per game and have allowed the joint second-most adjusted yards per attempt. After that, it's a murderer's row the rest of the way.

What follows is an absolute gauntlet featuring the New York Jets, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Dallas Cowboys, three of the top five pass defenses in the NFL. Through 13 weeks, none of them have allowed more than 185 passing yards per game. This three-game stretch will ultimately determine whether Hill enters the NFL record books.

Week Opponent Pass Yards/Game Allowed NFL Rank Yards/Attempt Allowed NFL Rank 15 vs. New York Jets 176.6 3rd 6.2 T-2nd 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys 181.1 5th 6.6 T-7th 17 @ Baltimore Ravens 171.7 2nd 5.5 1st 18 vs. Buffalo Bills 203.3 8th 6.9 T-15th

If he is somehow able to maintain his monstrous 123.4 receiving-yard average through these games, he'll only need a measly 26 receiving yards in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills to crack 2,000. Given the possibility that the Dolphins could have the one seed clinched by then, it's best that Hill totals as many yards as possible in the weeks prior.

While he will almost certainly break the record against Buffalo given the chance, it's Week 15 through 17 where things will truly be decided.

Nothing is a given, but the Bills contest should simply be a formality if Hill can put himself within striking range. Buffalo's defense offers a solid test, but it's nothing compared to the juggernauts that come beforehand. Should Hill survive the coming weeks, he'll be set to make every other single-season receiving performance in history seem elementary.

Rematch with the Jets

Hill put up nine receptions for 102 yards and a TD against N.Y. in Week 11

Thankfully, we already have a good idea of how Hill's second outing against the New York Jets may go. His nine receptions on 12 targets resulted in 102 receiving yards and a touchdown during Miami's Week 11 win. It's also worth mentioning that he could have hauled in a pass from QB Tua Tagovailoa that would have produced another touchdown.

Given that this is a divisional game and that the Dolphins are firmly in the hunt for the number one seed in the AFC, there's no doubt that they'll look to keep their foot on the grass in this contest. While the Jets will try to do a better job at keying in on the elite wideout the second time around, it doesn't appear that they have any answers for him.

With Hill's recent performance, on top of his previous comments noting that he had "cooked" the Jets' premier CB, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, it's reasonable to feel comfortable about Hill maintaining his historic pace through Week 14.

Dallas has allowed just two 100+ yard receivers in 2023

The Cowboys currently boast one of the NFL's top pass defenses. Second-year phenom DaRon Bland has already made history by breaking the single-season record for most pick-sixes in a year, with five, and the team has only allowed 218 pass completions, second-fewest in the NFL. Despite the historical showing, a chink in the Cowboys' armor finally emerged in Week 13.

A Week 16 showcase won't come easy for Hill. However, we did just witness Seattle Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf have a career outing against the 'Boys. After posting 134 receiving yards and three touchdowns on six receptions, including 73-yard catch-and-run on Bland, Metcalf may have provided the blueprint to beat this feared secondary unit.

The aggressiveness of Dallas' corner play is the key. If a receiver is capable of leveraging this, while also displaying precise route-running—two things that Tyreek Hill is known for—then they can thrive against the Cowboys. While it's merely speculation at this point, one has to believe that if Metcalf can do it, Hill certainly can as well.

Metcalf was just the second receiver to go for 100+ yards against Dallas all year. The first came the week right before, when Washington Commanders wideout Curtis Samuel caught nine balls for 100 yards. Samuel is similar in stature and skill to Hill, as both are small, speedy wideouts with great quick-twitch ability.

The battle in Baltimore

Hill averages more yards vs. Baltimore than all but 5 teams he's played multiple times

Quite fittingly, the most high-powered offense will face off against the most stout defensive unit in an AFC showdown that could very well determine the conference's number-one seed. Depending on how things shake out, the Ravens could be the tell-tale opponent in Hill's 2,000-yard narrative.

With the number one scoring defense in the NFL (15.6 points per game), the Ravens have also been one of the best units against the pass, allowing a league-low 10 passing TDs and only allowing three receivers to hit the 100-receiving-yard mark all season. While Hill is capable of exposing any group of defenders, Baltimore presents a unique challenge.

With 47 sacks, this unit has more QB takedowns through 12 games than any defense in Ravens history. Furthermore, their 4.2 net yards allowed per pass attempt (one full yard less than the second-ranked team) essentially turns every QB they face into Zach Wilson. The concern isn't so much about if Hill can get open, but rather if Tua will be afforded the time to get him the ball.

A counterpoint, however, is that the Dolphins have done an incredible job protecting their QB this season. Having only allowed 18 sacks in 13 games, third-fewest in football, Tua has had that time in 2023. So, something will have to give in the trenches.

While this Ravens' defense has certainly improved from last season, Hill's previous trip to Baltimore in 2022 resulted in 190 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions. His 105.0 yards per game in four career contests against Baltimore rank sixth among teams he's played multiple times, so he enjoys playing these birds.

There are signifiers pointing in opposite directions regarding Hill's season total. An argument could easily be made for or against him, given the nature of the defenses remaining on the schedule. However, at this point, it is fair to say that he has earned the right to be expected to shine through a tough conclusion to the season.

Bet on Hill and enjoy the ride. We're all set to witness a generational talent defy logic and overcome the NFL's most elite defensive units en route to finalizing one of the greatest single-season displays in gridiron history.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.