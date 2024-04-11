Highlights Tyrell Malacia's absence for over a year has left Manchester United struggling at left-back.

The defender's decision to undergo surgery outside the club's supervision led to prolonged recovery and complications that affected his return.

With doubts over the Dutchman's future at Old Trafford, potential transfer moves are being considered to strengthen the position.

Manchester United have had many injury woes in the 2023/24 season, but no more than in the left-back department. Tyrell Malacia has been absent throughout the entire campaign, while Luke Shaw has spent long spells on the sidelines.

Despite Shaw missing many games at various points, the England international has at least been seen during the season. The same cannot be said of his teammate Malacia. It's not only Man United supporters that have been concerned about the whereabouts of the energetic full-back, but he has also failed to get on the pitch for the Netherlands' national side.

The 24-year-old was a solid player during his debut term in England after joining the Red Devils from Feyenoord in 2022 to join his compatriot Erik ten Hag at the club. He was largely seen as a back-up option to Shaw but with the potential to become the number one in that role in the years to come.

With his last appearance coming for his national team against Croatia in a UEFA Nations League encounter with Croatia in June 2023, Malacia has now been out of action for 10 months and that will exceed a year due to injury.

How Tyrell Malacia Defied Club Orders

It has led to a prolonged spell out

According to The Athletic, the defender's injury woes could be his own doing. It is reported that the defender felt discomfort in his knee during United's pre-season training camp and was recommended to have surgery by his club.

However, despite being offered a surgeon in London to carry out the operation, the Dutchman decided he would rather the operation be carried out in his homeland by a doctor of his choice. Those in charge allowed this to be the action taken, but it all looks to have gone wrong since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyrell Malacia has missed over 40 games for Manchester United due to a knee injury.

The surgery happened away from the club with no oversight and, initially, all looked well as Malacia attempted to work his way back to fitness in August 2023. It was expected that he would be back to soften the blow of Shaw being absent in the first couple of months of the 2023/24 campaign. This didn't prove to be the case as small fragments of cartilage remained around the meniscus, as shown by scans.

With the complications that came up, the ex-Feyenoord man was given the option of either undergoing a second operation or continuing his rehab. It was decided that the same surgeon would operate on Malacia again but with Man United's representation present to oversee everything.

Tyrell Malacia's Manchester United Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 22 0 0 Europa League 9 0 0 FA Cup 4 0 0 League Cup 4 0 0

Ten Hag Expected Malacia Return

Sergio Reguilon was brought in as a temporary solution

It is understood that United manager Ten Hag was anticipating Malacia's return in January after the club had announced a setback in his recovery in late 2023. Sergio Reguilon had been signed on a loan deal to cover for the absentees at left-back, but the Spaniard was allowed to return to Tottenham in the winter transfer window and move to Brentford eventually.

As there was still no sign of Ten Hag's back-up option returning and Shaw was still struggling for fitness, it left the Red Devils without a senior left-back. Diogo Dalot has played on the left-hand side of the backline on many occasions, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka has even suffered fitness problems, meaning the Portuguese defender has had to revert to his natural role on the right.

What Next for Malacia

His time at the club could be running out

While both Malacia and Shaw are very good players on their day, it's becoming too much of an issue for a team that have aspirations of competing in all the biggest competitions in years to come, and thus, at least one of them could be moved on at the end of the season to bring in a more reliable option.

Full-backs have become a vital part of the modern game. Ten Hag's system requires players that can play out from the back and this requires a natural left-back to be in the team consistently. The likes of Theo Hernandez and Miguel Gutierrez have been linked with a switch to Old Trafford in the wake of Shaw and Malacia's struggles.

It's unclear what the plans are for the club under the new guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but big changes are expected. Malacia's time in England could be running out as he isn't expected back in action until the 2024/25 season.