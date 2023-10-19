Highlights The New York Giants are off to a rough start in the 2023 season, with a 1-5 record going into Week 7.

Daniel Jones, the Giants' quarterback, has been struggling, with more interceptions than touchdowns and a recent neck injury.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who played in Week 6, performed better than Jones so far, showing more pocket presence and quicker decision-making.

There’s trouble in New York. The New York Giants are off to a rough start in the 2023 season, and Daniel Jones is a big reason why. They started the season with a horrific 40-0 loss on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, but in Week 2 they beat the Arizona Cardinals in a close 31-28 game.

However, that was the first and last win they’ve managed to pull out thus far, and they needed a massive comeback to earn that one. While Tyrod Taylor wasn't great in his Week 6 start, history says his veteran presence and smarter decision-making could help the Giants climb out of this hole.

Daniel Jones Struggles

The only quarterback that has had a worst start to the 2023 season than Daniel Jones is Aaron Rodgers. But that’s not the New York team we’re here to talking about. In the first five games of the season, Jones had more interceptions than touchdowns.

Through five games, Jones had 884 yards, two touchdowns, and an ugly six picks. If that’s not bad enough, he suffered an injury during the 31-16 loss against the Miami Dolphins. In the fourth quarter of the Week 5 game, Jones was sacked and suffered a neck injury, which was doubly worrying considering he missed significant time with a neck injury in 2021 as well.

The Giants were hopeful that the setback would not keep Jones out for much longer than the rest of that game, but he didn't suit up in Week 6. The Giants had to switch it up, and Tyrod Taylor took the reins. Even though the Giants took another L to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, Taylor had a pretty good game considering he’s a 34-year-old back up who hasn’t had started a game since 2021.

Taylor vs. Jones

Taylor went 24-for-36 for 200 yards and then picked up another 24 yards on the ground. Taylor played better in Week 6 than Jones did all season, besides the only win they managed to get against the Arizona Cardinals when Jones went 26-for-36 for 321 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw an interception in that game as well.

While Taylor did have a pretty major flub that cost New York points right before half, they had every chance to win against an elite team like the Bills with Taylor at the controls and Saquon Barkley back in the backfield. Taylor was sacked three times, but that's nothing compared to Jones, who's been getting sacked 5.6 times a game. Some sacks are on the offensive line, but some are on the quarterback, and it seems the latter is more often the case with Jones due to his indecision.

He was sacked 10 times in the Week 4 23-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. The bottom line is, Taylor is quicker in the pocket and gets the ball out faster than Jones. Which is a bit bizarre considering Taylor is a 34-year-old back up and Daniel Jones is a 26-year-old starter who has basically been the guy for the Giants since he was drafted sixth overall in 2019.

Even though the 2022 season was the first one that he started all 16 games, Jones should be faster and more athletic than Taylor, but he hasn’t really been showing that over the first five weeks. Taylor has the ability to climb the ladder and step up in the pocket to make more explosive plays. Taylor just plays in a different gear than Jones, who almost appears apathetic back there at times.

Taylor Pre-Giants

As mentioned earlier, the last time Tyrod Taylor started was in 2021 in his one and only season with the Houston Texans. Due to well-known legal issues involving Houston QB at the time Deshaun Watson, Taylor started six games during the season. In those six, he went 91-for-150 for 966 yards, five touchdowns, five interceptions, and three rushing TDs.

One thing about Taylor is, he knows how to operate an offense with functionality. His career numbers show that he could help the Giants with the inconsistency and errors that have characterized Jones' game in 2023. Taylor has gone exactly 26-26-1 in his career, he has a 56-23 touchdown to interception ratio as a starter, and he's only ever lost four fumbles (Jones has lost 23) as a starter, all of which combine to show that Taylor knows how to keep the ball safe, unlike Jones.

Could Taylor be the long-term answer for the Giants? Probably not, the guy is getting up there in age. But maybe he could be a temporary fix to the Giants' offensive problem and help them remain respectable and competitive in his familiar role as a reliable, if slightly conservative, game manager.

Career Starter Numbers for Daniel Jones & Tyrod Taylor Player Starts W-L Record Comp Pct Yards/Att Yards/Game TDs INT Sacks Fum/Lost Rush Yds/Game Rush TDs Tyrod Taylor 53 26-26-1 61.5 6.9 195.1 56 23 154 4 34.0 17 Daniel Jones 58 22-35-1 64.3 6.6 215 62 40 177 23 32.8 13

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

