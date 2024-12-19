Tyson Fury could be set to lose around half of his £60 million earnings following Saturday's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk due to tax and national insurance deductions.

The Englishman fought Usyk back in May earlier this year, which ended in a split decision in favour of the Ukrainian, who handed the Gypsy King his first professional loss in the process. Fury is now hoping to make it all right for himself this weekend, however, and take back his titles from the Cat in the rematch.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Total Purse

Usyk has the favourable split this time around

The total purse for this fight is said to be £150 million and while Fury had the negotiating powers back in May, he will only be taking 40% of this total purse, while Usyk, who now has the upper hand in this fight, will be taking home the majority share of 60%. However, when HMRC considerations are considered, the sum Fury will be taking home will be likely to shrink further.

Tyson Fury's professional boxing record (as of 19/12/24) 36 fights 34 wins 1 loss By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 1 Draws 1

Losses Tyson Fury is expected to make

According to JeffBet, the Gypsy King can be expected to have a take-home pay of an estimated £31.8 million after paying approximately £28.18 million in deductions. This deduction is split with £26.9 million of his earnings being paid as income tax and another £1.2 million going to National Insurance contributions.

A spokesperson for JeffBet commented on Fury's losses, stating: "If you are a resident in the UK you have to pay tax on overseas earnings in the same way, and that remains the same no matter how much someone might earn. You can be sure the Fury camp will have looked at an agreement that would have been the most beneficial."