Tyson Fury is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in the modern era and he was named after one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of the 80s and 90s, Mike Tyson. John Fury, Tyson's father, recently revealed the emotional reason behind the name, and it's more than just being a huge fan.

Tyson was born premature and weighed just one pound at birth. Doctors told his parents he had just a slim chance of survival. Tyson revealed some backstory surrounding his birth.

"I was born eight weeks premature and I died three times when I was a baby and I weighed in at one pound in weight," he told Fight Hub TV. "I was born in 1988, my dad was a huge boxing fan and he was also a professional boxer so he called me after his greatest ever fighter Mike.

"He called me Tyson, it was my dad's favorite fighter was Mike Tyson."

John Fury Says He Always Knew Tyson Fury Would be Heavyweight Champ

But there was more to that story, according to Tyson. "Mike Tyson's heyday was in 1988 - very fitting that I should go on to be the heavyweight champion of the world. Odds against that would be very stacked high, not in your favour. It's a very interesting story but very achievable." John backed up the story revealing he always knew his son was going to grow strong and survive. “The doctor said he probably won’t make it, he’s very weak," John told ITV. "I said to all them doctors, he won’t be small, I said he’ll be nearly 7ft tall, 20 stone, the next heavyweight champion of the world."

He wasn't wrong. Tyson survived and thrived and became that champion his father predicted. In fact, Tyson could become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in decades when he faces off with Oleksandr Usyk on the 18th of May in Saudi Arabia. “I thought, 'There's only one name fitting for him, he’s fought hard to become a person living in this world.' Mike Tyson was the best in the world at that time. Tyson Luke Fury – that’s his name.”

John Told Mike Tyson the Story on His Podcast

John ended up meeting Mike and telling him the story of Tyson's naming in an emotional podcast appearance. "I have waited 35 years to meet this man," John said as he sat next to Mike. "I said, 'hear these words. [Tyson Fury's] not only going to live. He's going to be seven feet tall, 20 stone and the next heavyweight champion of the world, and his name is Tyson.'" Mike appeared emotional and even looked to have tears welling up in his eyes. "Time! Time! Stop! Stop!"

That highly personal and moving connection with Mike Tyson was almost tarnished when Mike decided to corner Francis Ngannou for his fight with Tyson last year. Ngannou almost beat Tyson, knocking him down and performing above and beyond what people had expected from him. Tyson's conditioning and seriousness was questioned in the fight as it appeared he hadn't taken Ngannou seriously during his preparation.