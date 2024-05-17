Highlights Tyson Fury avoided eye contact with Oleksandr Usyk, possibly due to the significant scar tissue damage over his eye, potentially hiding it as a target in the fight.

The eye injury was caused in a sparring session with Agron Smakici, needing 11 stitches and postponing the original bout.

Smakici mentioned the risk of the wound reopening, with veteran cutwoman Sammy Morris also highlighting the same issue.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk stared each other down in their pre-fight press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 16th of May ahead of their fight on the 18th, or at least, Usyk stared down Fury.

Fury squares off against Usyk in the first undisputed heavyweight showdown of the four-belt era this weekend in Saudi Arabia, and one major talking point heading into fight weekend was the fact that the Gypsy King refused to look his opponent in the eye, despite the fact the Ukrainian never stopped staring at his opponent.

So why didn't Fury look Usyk in the eye? Why was he doing his best to avoid eye contact? Well, a theory has emerged online which could explain the Brit's actions, and it does actually make a lot of sense.

Theory on why Tyson Fury Didn't Look Oleksandr Usyk in the Eye

A close-up of Fury's face during the press conference revealed significant scar tissue damage over the eye of the WBC champion, which maybe he was trying to hide from his opponent, as if to not make it a target in the fight.

Fury suffered the damage in a sparring session with Agron Smakici, when the pair had a session ahead of the planned initial date for the clash, back in February. Smakici managed to cut Fury open on his right eyebrow, which resulted in the heavyweight champion needing 11 stitches to try and close the wound. And it seems that Fury has not recovered fully from the incident. If Usyk is aware of this, then surely he will make it a focal point of his fight strategy and look to target it early and often?

Tyson Fury's Eye Injury

Smakick was not asked back to spar Fury for his second camp, but did get a good impression of how he will approach his upcoming clash with Usyk from the rounds they shared together.

Asked whether the wound above Fury's eye is at risk of opening against Usyk, Smakici replied: “It isn’t serious against Usyk because he is not a heavy hitter. If he was fighting someone like Anthony Joshua, he would cause some serious damage. You saw what he did to Otto Wallin’s face [when they fought]. Punchers like him will cut Fury, but Usyk will box with him and shouldn't do the same damage. It is 100& a problem against big punchers because they can make the cut bigger with their punches.”

Veteran cutwoman, Sammy Morris, notes that the cut is in the same area where he suffered two wounds against Otto Wallin back in 2019, and she also warned that there is a risk it could reopen any time Fury steps into the ring from now on.

Fury isn't as concerned, however, about his eye potentially reopening in the Usyk fight, a he told The Telegraph: “I’m not concerned about the eye. If it gets cut, the viewing figures will go up, there will be blood everywhere, and I won’t let them stop the fight. I’m looking to do a demolition job on him. I just want to beat the silly sausage.

"Yes, Usyk is fast, talented, he out-boxed a big heavyweight in Anthony Joshua twice, but AJ is one-dimensional, one-paced, and I could outbox him with a blindfold on. I’m just different.”

Fury's cutman, Jorge Capetillo, however, warned: "There’s always a possibility that it could reopen, but Tyson has to do what he is good at with his distance, reach, not trying to knock him out in one punch. Tyson has to treat the cut well before the fight and do sparring sessions with nice headgear. But I’m going to put emphasis on this, he needs his reach and timing right and if they are on point, it is game over for Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson will be on top."