One of the most recognisable names in boxing history, Tyson Fury, was named after The Baddest Man on the Planet - Mike Tyson... but is Tyson actually his real name?

The Gypsy King was named after the former undisputed world heavyweight champion because he was his dad’s favourite boxer, and Tyson was in the height of his career when Fury was born in 1988. However, rumours have rumbled around the boxing world for years about Tyson’s real name, with both Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte accusing him of lying about his actual name - Luke.

Despite there being no evidence that Fury’s real first name is not Tyson, fans have followed Joshua and Whyte’s lead and often jab at the Brit by calling him Luke. His full legal name is listed on Companies House, Boxrec, and Wikipedia as Tyson Luke Fury, which led to speculation that maybe he changed his names around to sound tougher.

Dillian Whyte's Accusations About Tyson Fury's Name

Whyte is convinced his name is actually Luke

Ahead of Fury and Deontay Wilder's trilogy fight in 2021, Whyte accused Tyson of changing his name to sound tougher. Whyte insisted his team had evidence that the Gypsy King switched his Christian names around to sound more like Iron Mike.

He said: “My real name is Dillian, I know his real name is Luke. He changed it to Tyson to make himself sound harder. People can have a little look around on the internet and see for themselves. In boxing, the name Tyson is a lot more sellable than Luke. A lot of what Tyson does and says is a game. You can never take anything he says seriously or at face value. How can you trust a man who doesn’t even use his own name?”

Anthony Joshua soon followed Whyte's lead

Joshua soon followed suit in a back and forth X battle where he used the name Luke to insult and prod at his rival. He tweeted: “If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting! The fight was signed! UNDISPUTED. Bare knuckle? You’re a good kid, don’t play with me Luke! I’ll slap your bald head & you’ll do nothing! Waste man."

Since the two boxers sparked questions over Fury’s name, fans frequently take the chance to mock the 6ft 9' giant on social media by calling him Luke. But Fury’s dad, John Fury, has stayed firm in his stance that his son was named Tyson as a baby after the struggles he faced as a newborn due to being born prematurely.

Tyson Fury's Struggles as a Baby

The Gypsy King nearly didn't survive due to being born premature

Tyson explained: “I was born eight weeks premature, and I died three times when I was a baby and I weighed in at one pound in weight. I was born in 1988, my dad was a huge boxing fan, and he was also a professional boxer, so he called me after his greatest ever fighter, Mike. Mike Tyson's heyday was in 1988 - very fitting that I should go on to be the heavyweight champion of the world. Odds against that would be very stacked high, not in your favour. It's a very interesting story but very achievable!"