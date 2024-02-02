Highlights Huge blow as Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight postponed due to Fury's injury sustained in training camp.

Fury's cut in sparring session on February 2nd puts the much anticipated clash on hold.

Uncertainty looms over the future of the fight as fans eagerly await more updates on the cancellation.

The undisputed Heavyweight championship clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been postponed. The two men were set to face off on 17 February in Saudi Arabia. However, the bout has now been cancelled due to an injury sustained by Fury in his training camp.

The two fighters, who are both undefeated, had been in negotiations for months ahead of the much-anticipated clash. It was believed that the two would face off in 2023. However, this fell through, and it was later announced that the Englishman would take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a cross-over bout for the ages.

In November, the official date for the fight was announced, with Riyadh being named as the location. The future of the fight is now up in the air as fans await more news about the cancellation.

Tyson Fury injured in camp

The Englishman was cut in training

As per TalkSport's Michael Benson, Tyson Fury was cut following a sparring session on February 2nd.

More to follow...