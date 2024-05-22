Highlights Former boxing star Paulie Malignaggi is in favour of referee Mark Nelson giving Tyson Fury a standing eight count in round nine against Oleksandr Usyk.

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

Towards the halfway stage of the contest, Fury was using his size and reach to dominate the proceedings. However, it wasn't long before Usyk was able to get back on top, with the decisive moment coming in the ninth round.

The Ukrainian heavyweight landed a number of stinging shots - which appeared to nearly knock Fury out. The Brit was left dazed on the canvas and was saved by the bell, with many believing that the contest should've been stopped.

Paulie Malignaggi Passionately Defend Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Referee

Many believe that the fight should've been stopped

Malignaggi, who had a professional record of 36-8, wants referees to hand out standing counts and prevent the stoppages. He adds that many officials stop the fight when a fighter is out on his feet, slumped against the ropes.

The 43-year-old believes those referees are wrong and that they're supposed to give standing eight counts. Speaking to ProBox TV, he said:

''David Haye actually mentioned this and said 'if Usyk (taking all those punches) that fight gets stopped.' Possibly, but that doesn't mean it's the right decision. There's more emotion there because the bigger guy is planting you onto the ropes and hitting you with those unanswered punches and the optics of it might look worse. Honestly, it doesn't mean that it would've been the right decision. "Also, a couple of things I'm going to keep in mind. Tyson Fury has this reputation for not going away even when you think he's going away. Keep in mind the first Deontay Wilder fight when he looks like he's gone and instead he gets up beats that count. So, you have that situation and certain guys can referee different.

He added: "Plus, the rule is if the ropes hold you up, it's a knockdown, not a knockout. Just because a lot of referees in the emotion of the moment make the wrong call and stop those fights, doesn't mean that Mark Nelson should now be criticised for setting the correct precedent.

"Why are we criticising Mark Nelson, who did what other referees have done wrong? They're the ones who are wrong, guys. Mark Nelson did the right thing by not stopping the fight and counting Tyson Fury out."

David Haye Offers His Verdict on the Ninth-Round Incident

The former world champion has some strong words

With many in the boxing world left shocked by the decision, David Haye believes that Nelson should've stopped the fight in the ninth round.

After the showdown, Derek Chisora was filmed confronting the referee as he too believed that Nelson should've waved off the fight towards the end of the round.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Haye said: "First and foremost, the fight should have got stopped in the ninth round. I don’t know why the referee gave a count. I understand they say if the ropes are keeping you up, that means if anybody is on the ropes getting hit the referee should jump in and give you a count.

"I thought the ref should have let him either finish him off or stop the fight. It seemed like a fair and square stoppage from my point of view.

"He was all over the place, he falls over. If it was around the other way, if Tyson Fury was doing this to Usyk the referee would have probably stopped it.

"But for some reason the referee gave him a count and gave him a long 20-second count. The referee stopped him from finishing his opportunity. Everybody at ringside was really upset at the referee."