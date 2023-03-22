The eagerly anticipated undisputed heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will not take place on April 29.

It appeared that the fight would take place after videos posted by Fury and Usyk on their social media pages.

On March 10, Fury offered Usyk a 'take it or leave it offer' for April 29 at Wembley Stadium.

Fury's offer would see him take 70% of the purse and the Ukrainian take the remaining 30%.

Usyk promptly accepted the offer, as long as Fury donated $1 million to relief efforts in Ukraine in the country's defence against Russia.

The two have been training for the fight for the past few weeks, with Fury even going into a social media blackout in preparation for the bout.

But talks have broken down and the fight will now not take place on April 29 at Wembley Stadium.

Why did talks for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk break down?

Usyk's manager, Egil Kamas, has blamed Fury and his camp for the talks breaking down.

"No matter how much Usyk compromised, he was pushed for more," Klimas told boxing reporter Steve Kim.

According to ESPN, Usyk has now shut down his training camp and will regroup with his team to plot his next fight.

The outlet adds that talks for the fight broke down because they 'couldn't agree on other material terms critical to the deal beyond the split'.

What next for Fury and Usyk?

Kim has reported that Usyk will now pursue his mandatory obligations.

The WBA had said that if a fight between Usyk and Fury had not been signed before April 1, the Ukrainian would have to fight Daniel Dubois.

Usyk's camp hope to have him back in the ring for either June or July.

It is unknown what is next for Fury.

The Sun report that Fury will cancel his April 29 date and not rush into a hastily made Plan B, returning to the drawing board for a summer showdown of his own.

It remains to be seen whether an undisputed bout between Fury and Usyk will ever take place.