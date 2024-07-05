Highlights Merih Demiral received a two-match ban for a political goal celebration, while Jude Bellingham got a £30,000 fine and suspended ban.

Demiral's "wolf's salute" gesture is related to the Turkish Grey Wolves, a banned symbol in France and Austria.

Demiral admitted after Turkey's win against Austria his celebration was pre-planned to express his Turkish pride.

Turkey defender Merih Demiral has received a stronger punishment for his recent goal celebration than Jude Bellingham due to its political nature. Both players have recently found themselves in hot water for how they reacted to their recent strikes at Euro 2024.

Bellingham was handed a £30,000 fine and given a suspended one-match ban for his crotch-grabbing gesture against Slovakia, which he will not have to serve should he avoid a similar incident within the next 12 months. On the other hand, the former Juventus defender has been slapped with a two-match ban, which will see him miss his country's quarter-final tie with the Netherlands and the semi-finals should Turkey qualify. Whilst the difference in discipline may seem harsh, the meanings behind the two celebrations is what has seen Demiral get the short end of the stick.

Demiral Handed Two Game Suspension

The celebration breached 'the basic rules of decent conduct'

During Turkey's 2-1 win over Austria in the round of 16, the central defender found himself on the scoresheet not once, but twice. It was the latter of the two strikes that has caused the most controversy, as the 26-year-old celebrated by using a 'wolf's salute' gesture.

The symbol is related to the Turkish extremist group the Grey Wolves, which is a youth movement of one of the biggest political parties in the country, the Nationalist Movement Party. What makes the decision to reference the gesture, as Demiral allegedly did, all the more contentious, is that it is banned in both France and Austria. The latter were, of course, Turkey's opponents on the night.

After the game, it was revealed that UEFA were launching an investigation into the matter and it was later confirmed that the Turkish international would be slapped with a two-match ban for 'for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute.'

The reason this punishment was more severe than Bellingham's was down to the fact that the political nature of the celebration led to more violations in Demiral's case. The England international was investigated after making a lewd gesture to Slovakia fans after his overhead kick, something he claimed was an inside joke with friends. This saw him only break one law, which was 'violating the basic rules of decent conduct.' As such, the penalty for the Real Madrid star was far less severe.

Why Demiral Used Political Gesture

The defender claimed the celebration was planned

Despite the high-stakes and understandably high tensions that surrounded the fixture, Demiral revealed in the aftermath that the goal celebration was not spur of-the-moment. In fact, it had been pre-planned.

As per the Daily Mail, the Al-Ahli star stated:

"I had a specific celebration in mind, something connected to my Turkish identity. I am incredibly proud to be Turkish, and I felt that pride deeply after scoring. "I wanted to express that, and I'm very happy I did. Our fans are proud of us. I saw them doing the gesture in the stands, and it made me want to do it even more."

In retrospect, the decision may have caused more harm than good, as the defender could now miss the remainder of Turkey's tournament depending on how they do in their remaining fixtures. The Crescent-Stars face the Netherlands on Saturday 6th July, and will then play the winner of Switzerland and England's quarter-final should they win.